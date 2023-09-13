Junior Cardinals air it out against Siloam

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Farmington constructed a 35-7 halftime lead on the way to getting a 48-7 mercy-rule win over Siloam Springs in junior high football Thursday at Panther Stadium.

The list of heroes seems endless.

Quarterback Slade Norwood was hot, completing 8-of-11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. His top target, Kalin Hendrix, caught 4 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Williams had 3 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Max Eldridge contributed 41 yards rushing with one score and returned a punt for a touchdown. Brenner Watkins led the junior Cardinals with 42 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 7 yards.

Jaxton Jowers had 13 yards rushing off the bench and scored once, while Michael Shoffit added a pick six, scoring on defense.

The junior Cardinals put together an impressive drive just before the half.

A 20-yard pass completion from Norwood to Hendrix moved the football into junior Panther territory. On the next play, Norwood threw to Williams for a 35-yard gain into the red zone, setting up first-and-goal from the Panthers' six.

Farmington utilized a time-out, stopping the clock with 18.7 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

When play resumed, Norwood found Williams in the left corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Farmington accomplished what it set out to do, tacking on another score to push the margin to 35-7 with 13.9 seconds to spare before halftime.

Siloam Springs struggled against the junior Cardinal defense and fizzled after picking up one first down on a 13-yard gain. They bogged down and appeared poised to go for it on fourth down when the junior Panthers were flagged for a false start, changing a fourth-and-10 to fourth-and-15. The Panthers' got off a good punt, kicking the ball to the junior Cardinal 25-yard-line with no return.

Farmington powered the ball on the ground, grinding out yardage on the legs of Watkins and moving the ball out to the junior Cardinal 41.

After an incomplete pass, Watkins ran for three yards. Norwood got flushed out of the pocket on the next play. He attempted to scramble and was sacked, but the junior Panther defensive stop was nullified by a facemask penalty, which, with the penalty yardage marked off, spotted the ball at Siloam Springs' 43 with a first down for Farmington.

Four plays later Watkins carried the ball over the goal line on a 13-yard jaunt. With the extra-point kicked through the uprights Farmington established a 35-point lead to activate the sportsmanship rule with 1:53 showing on the third quarter clock.

Farmington defensive end Ben Rusch and linebacker Crosby Schmitt feed off each other and enjoy the camaraderie on defense.

"Crosby Schmitt, he helps me. We like each other on the same side. We just work together," Rusch said.

Siloam Springs lost yards on the kickoff return, went three-and-out, and suffered an awful rugby-style punt that went out-of-bounds a mere five yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Farmington took over at the junior Panthers' 19, needing only two plays to score its seventh touchdown of the game on a Jowers' 8-yard run to daylight. The P.A.T. kick failed, leading to a 48-7 final as Farmington improved to 2-0 on the season.

Norwood's focused on the task at hand.

"As a team I want to go 10-0 and as an individual I just want to elevate my game and try to just do my best the whole season," he said.