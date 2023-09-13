Junior Cardinals clear two major hurdles

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Farmington's junior high football program cleared two major hurdles by opening the season with wins over Greenwood (21-13) and Siloam Springs (48-7).

Head coach Payton Covington, now in his second season at the helm knew there was potential coming into the season.

"We've got the pieces to be a pretty exciting offense," Covington said.

Freshman quarterback Slade Norwood shows leadership traits, communicates well and throws well. He completed 8-of-11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Siloam Springs, and converted a huge third-and-six from Greenwood's 42 in the season-opener on Aug. 31.

The Bulldogs bunched up near the line of scrimmage trying to prevent Farmington from running out the clock while hanging onto a 14-13 lead, so Covington had Norwood pass to Kalin Hendrix, who scored on the play.

Did he have confidence in making that play?

Norwood made no apologies:

"Oh yeah, we run that play a lot. I knew it was going to work. They come to the arrow. Michael [Shoffitt] was rolling down and I knew K.K. was going to be wide open, so I knew it was a touchdown. It was a good play call," Norwood said.

Backup quarterback Tage Pollard is better at running the ball. He saw action in the second half at Siloam Springs and guided the second team offense on a pair of drives, including one for a touchdown.

"He makes good decisions," Covington said.

Both against Greenwood and Siloam Springs, the junior Cardinal defensive line made a lot of plays, and got penetration into the backfield. Greenwood had some big boys on their offensive line, but that didn't dismay left side defensive end Ben Rusch.

"I was able to be quicker and beat them to the spot," he said.

Rusch has lateral quickness that enables him to be a disruptive force.

"[It's] coaching and speed. I just try to get back there as quick as I can, Rusch said.

The junior Cardinals trailed Greenwood 13-0 in the first quarter, but were able to come back. After taking the lead, they knew they were going to have to hold the junior Bulldogs a couple of times.

"First game of the year I really wanted to win it. I was pretty mad at halftime and we came back," Rusch said.

The junior Cardinals will look to stretch the field at times and are developing. Good numbers and nice facilities load the roster with talent.

Max Eldridge, son of Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge, is an eighth grader who can play multiple positions, including quarterback and tailback. He rushed for 41 yards with a touchdown against Siloam Springs and returned a punt for a score.

The junior high rotated backs last season. Freshman Brenner Watkins started last year as an eighth-grader and has speed. Watkins led Farmington with 42 yards on the ground at Siloam Springs with a rushing touchdown, while newcomer Jaxton Jowers is picking the game up.

Last year as an eighth grader Jett Pierce split time at H-back. Pierce now has two years of experience in the position. Pierce lines up at tight end, fullback and H-back.

Freshman Brayden Conran moved from St. Louis while eighth graders, Max Arrington and Levi Newman, provide two more options.

The starting receivers showcase eighth grader Weston Huckeba, freshman Hendrix in the slot and Jaxon Williams.

The offensive line returns four of five starters from last year's eighth grade team.

Freshmen Chandler Bunn and Zach Stilwell play tackle. Gavin Hammack and eighth grader Asa Johnson man the guard spots. Freshman Jadon Davidson got experience last season on the junior high offensive line. He starts at center.

"He's pretty nasty. We love his attitude," Covington said.

Move-in M.J. Dibiasse is in the rotation along with eighth grader Landon Mueller.

Eighth graders Casey Daniels, Matthew Wildman, Deacon Heim and Max Turentine are next in line.

On defense there's turnover from last season beyond the ninth graders moving on to high school, but the unit is not without some experience.

Freshman Aaron Bale and Rusch start at end. Bale has been in the program three years. Three players rotate between defensive tackle and nose guard, Reese Hammack, Austin Israel and Gavin Rachel, while Eli Rekus, Brodie Curry and Tatum Perkins provide depth.

The linebacking corps is led by Crosby Schmitt. Ninth graders Kaiden Lorenz and Keaton Baltz also start with Stone Hardin coming in off the bench.

Eighth graders J.J. Moore and Austin Mattingly start at cornerback with Harley Cunningham, Tate Wells and Caden Brashears in reserve.

Max Eldridge starts at safety along with Micheal Shoffitt with Lane Smith and Quinton Napier rotating in.

On special teams, Watkins, Hendrix, Shoffitt and Moore return kicks and punts.

"We've got a lot of options," Covington said.

Conran has coaches excited about his kicking ability. He will also punt.

"He's booting the ball for us real well on kickoffs," Covington said.

Numbers and prime time facilities help the Junior Cardinals as they face larger schools, Van Buren, Greenwood and Siloam Springs, at the junior high level, along with 5A schools, Alma, Clarksville, Dardanelle, Harrison, Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian in conference play.

"I hope we can keep dominating. There's a lot of tough teams in our conference, especially Shiloh Christian and Greenwood and Harrison so we have to focus on those games," Rusch said.