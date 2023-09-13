Lady Tigers chalking up volleyball wins

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's volleyball team continues to rack up wins with a 5-2-1 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the 4A-1 coming into Tuesday's matches.

Head coach Lindsey Biocic and assistant Tommy Roy have the Lady Tigers on a roll.

On Monday, Sept. 11, the Lady Tigers swept Elkins, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.

Emma Kate Vertz came through with another all-around impact, producing 34 assists, 12 digs, 5 kills and 2 aces.

Ashtyn Burton had 3 aces, 5 kills and 8 digs.

Ashlyn Tag chipped in a double digit performance with 11 kills.

Havyn Huber added 8 kills and 7 digs.

Kaylee Wilson had 13 digs.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Lady Tigers swept Ozark, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.

Team leaders were Tag (8 kills), Kamryn Coughran (6 kills), Huber (8 kills), Wilson (12 digs) and Vertz (32 assists).

Prairie Grove lost to Shiloh Christian, 13-25, 27-25, 14-25, 22-25, in four sets on Sept. 5.

The team leaders were Tag (10 kills), Burton (9 kills), Wilson (18 digs) and Vertz (30 assists).

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Lady Tigers ran the table in a 3-set sweep of Clarksville, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8.

Elli Gerbholz served up 5 aces, Coughran had 11 kills and Vertz compiled 21 assists.