Lincoln 7th Grade Wins

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln seventh grade receiver Harley McLavey breaks the plane of the goal line to score a touchdown to convert fourth-and-1 on a 16-yard pass from quarterback Hesstyn Logsdon with 14.9 seconds left in the first half. Logsdon ran in the 2-point conversion to give Lincoln an 8-6 halftime lead over Westville. The Wolves won 16-6 on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Wolfpack Stadium to improve their season record to 1-1.

