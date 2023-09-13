Police report

FARMINGTON

James Greenfield, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with DWI, improper passing, no seatbelt.

William Tatum, 49, of Farmington, was arrested Sept 4 in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jacob Bundy, 34, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 31 in connection with three counts of domestic battery third degree, false imprisonment second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

Pamlia Cook, 67, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Jackson Wagner, 24, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with DWI drugs, reckless driving, speeding.

Charles Cunningham, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 4 in connection with DWI drugs, driving on suspended license, no liability insurance, driving left of center, operating an unsafe vehicle.

Stephanie Patton, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 6 in connection with violation of city noise ordinance.

Christopher Chambless, 42, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 7 in connection with violation of city noise ordinance.