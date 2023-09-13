‘That looks good’

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Ashley Howard of Prairie Grove shops for books Saturday, Sept. 9, during the Friends of the Prairie Grove Library Book Sale at Prairie Grove Public Library. Four pallets of books were offered for sale with the proceeds going to fund library needs. The Friends of the Prairie Grove Library host book sales quarterly with the next one planned for December. For information about the library see https://www.prairiegrovearkansas.org/library.

