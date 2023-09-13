Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Features Where to Buy Contact Photos
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

‘That looks good’

by Lynn Kutter | September 13, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Ashley Howard of Prairie Grove shops for books Saturday, Sept. 9, during the Friends of the Prairie Grove Library Book Sale at Prairie Grove Public Library. Four pallets of books were offered for sale with the proceeds going to fund library needs. The Friends of the Prairie Grove Library host book sales quarterly with the next one planned for December. For information about the library see https://www.prairiegrovearkansas.org/library.

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Ashley Howard of Prairie Grove shops for books Saturday, Sept. 9, during the Friends of the Prairie Grove Library Book Sale at Prairie Grove Public Library. Four pallets of books were offered for sale with the proceeds going to fund library needs. The Friends of the Prairie Grove Library host book sales quarterly with the next one planned for December. For information about the library see https://www.prairiegrovearkansas.org/library.

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Ashley Howard of Prairie Grove shops for books Saturday, Sept. 9, during the Friends of the Prairie Grove Library Book Sale at Prairie Grove Public Library. Four pallets of books were offered for sale with the proceeds going to fund library needs. The Friends of the Prairie Grove Library host book sales quarterly with the next one planned for December. For information about the library see https://www.prairiegrovearkansas.org/library.

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Ashley Howard of Prairie Grove shops for books Saturday, Sept. 9, during the Friends of the Prairie Grove Library Book Sale at Prairie Grove Public Library. Four pallets of books were offered for sale with the proceeds going to fund library needs. The Friends of the Prairie Grove Library host book sales quarterly with the next one planned for December. For information about the library see https://www.prairiegrovearkansas.org/library.

Print Headline: ‘That looks good’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT