Unique Lincoln golf event Wednesday

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's high school golf team's faced unusual scheduling adversity this season in trying to get a match in.

"There's a lot of stuff we haven't had to deal with in the past. We've had one third of our season has been canceled so far," said Lincoln golf coach Justin Bounds. "We might not have a team or have to compete as individuals. Last year I always took a team."

That's forced the Wolves to use the U.S. Marine philosophy of "adapt and overcome" with a squad that has eight seniors of its 14 members.

Bounds decided to produce a unique event for Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the Wolves hosting "Senior Day" at the Siloam Springs Country Club at 4:30 p.m.

"Normally in golf you play 'stroke play,' but this time our senior parents are going to caddy for their kids," Bounds said. "So, that's going to be a little bit different. There are various games of golf. You don't always have to just play 'stroke play.'"

Bounds organized an event that includes three holes of scramble and three holes of alternating shot as an alternative.

"I try to teach the kids that you don't always have to go out there and play straight up golf or 'stroke play.' You can just go out there and have fun," Bounds said.

The senior golfers include Paxton Price, Harrison Coker-Gage, Kellar Price and Kaleb Roy for the boys team, along with Kaylin Osnes, Kristin Rhine, Morgan Reaves and Zella Pomeroy for the girls team.

Underclassmen on the boys teams are Kayden Job and Korbin Price with Mckenna Doyle, Kyleigh Jones, Sophia Pitts and Jade Newton rounding out the girls squad.

"Everybody's going to be there, the volleyball, football and cheer kids. We've got kids in multiple activities," Bounds said.

Lincoln fans are invited to attend the event.