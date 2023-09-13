WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 9, 2023

Edwin "Stan" Stanton Gibson III, 90, moved to his heavenly home on Sept. 1, 2023, in Siloam Springs. He was born Jan. 20, 1933, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Anna Ray Brough and Edwin Stanton Gibson.

He followed God's call by investing his life in helping children and others move from poverty to purpose. He adopted seven teens from poverty, giving them the care of a loving father. He lived a life of service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, as well as on the Overland Park City Council and Kansas State Legislature. He owned several stores, directed two ministries and worked at DaySpring in international sales.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Rose Gibson; eight children, Stanton Jr., Robert (Roby), Alex, Rosita, Yuleimer, Michelle, Ingrid and Michael; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Linda.

A celebration of life will be held at Ascend Church, 1013 S. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs, on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses can be made at AscendSiloam.com/give.

Online condolences may be made at WestfieldChapel.com.

Pamela Bushnell Hughes, 76, of Farmington died Sept. 4, 2023.

She is survived by a daughter, Scharrelle Easley; six grandchildren; and many great- and great-great- grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Sept. 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Prairie Grove with burial at Singing Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in El Cajon, Calif., under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Marian Braslavsky, 73, of Farmington died Sept. 5, 2023 at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Braslavsky; a daughter, Melissa Braslavsky; two sons, William and Timothy Braslavsky; and five grandchildren.

Funeral was held Sept. 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fayetteville, under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Jimmy D. Evans, 56, of Prairie Grove died Sept. 5, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Evans; a daughter, Melissa O'Dell; two sons, Christopher and Nicholas Evans; numerous siblings; and three grandchildren.

Arrangements under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.