What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Festival volunteers

Cane Hill Harvest Festival, scheduled for Sept. 16, will have a volunteer meeting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at Cane Hill College. Volunteers get free admission to the festival. Volunteer opportunities include vendor and demonstrator support, sorghum cooking team, registration & check-in, setup/cleanup, parking and other ideas. If interested, email [email protected], or call 479-824-4455, ext. 1.

FAYETTEVILLE

Washington County Democratic Party

The September general meeting of Washington County Democratic Party will be on Monday, September 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Place, 348 E Van Asche Dr. in Fayetteville. Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration, and regular business will be on the agenda. Only members may vote on business items. Everyone is welcome to attend.

FARMINGTON

Farmington UMC new service

Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Dr., is adding a new service at 5:30 p.m. Sundays called Farmington30. The new service will be a casual 30-minute service with Holy Communion for anyone who is not able to attend a Sunday morning service.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Country Doctor Museum dedication

The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum would like to invite the public to a dedication ceremony for its new building at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. Hotdogs will be served until they are gone. Guests will be able to see the new building and have a tour of the mueum. The museum is searching for anyone with an interest in preserving the country doctor heritage and carrying on the legacy to join the Board of Directors and help with new exhibits. If interested, call the museum 479-824-2574 or stop by during operation hours, 1-4 p.m., Wednesday--Saturday.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Masonic Lodge breakfast

Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge will have a country breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 at 114 N. Mock St. Donations are accepted for the breakfast and will go to the lodge's scholarship fund for Prairie Grove and Farmington graduates.