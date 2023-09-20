A day of history, demonstrations, crafts, music, food

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jared Phillips walks his Belgian draft horse in circles to operate the mill that presses sugar cane fed into the press by Renwick Hudson and TIm Hudson during the Cane Hill Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Members of the Lincoln Masonic Lodge volunteered their time to cook a country breakfast for a sell-out crowd at the Cane Hill Harvest Festival on Sept. 16. They showed up at 5:30 a.m. to be ready for customers at 7 a.m. They had enough food for 600 people but were not sure that would be enough.

Tommy Reed of Cane Hill and Dorothy Thomas of Prairie Grove admire beautiful, handmade quilts displayed in a room at Historic Cane Hill College during the Cane Hill Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16. Thomas is a member of the Firehouse Qullters of Morrow but said she did not submit a quilt for the show this year. Reed also is a quilter.

Mary Harp, a member of NWA Handweavers Guild, shows Ella Harris of Prairie Grove how to use a tableloom at the Cane Hill Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16. Children and adults were given many opportunities at the festival to try their hand at many different crafts.

Mark and Lauren Latta of Lincoln look over artwork from local artists at The Gallery Museum in Historic Cane Hill on state Highway 45.. The exhibit of local art will continue through Oct. 29. Mark Latta is an artist himself and said he won national and international awards for his pencil drawings when he was in high school.

The 2023 Cane Hill Harvest Festival had an expanded Arts & Eats Market this year and many vendors set up under this tent to offer unique gifts, food and other items for visitors.

Dom B. Roy & the Pickin' Boys of Fayetteville was one of five groups bands that entertained visitors to the Cane Hill Harvest Festival on Saturday. Chairs were placed in front of the stage to give guests a spot to rest, while listening to live music.

Luke Haegele, left, and Jared Biggs, site manager for Historic Cane Hill, cook the juice from sugar cane to produce sorghum molasses during the Cane Hill Harvest Festival. The sorghum production is one of several demonstrations provided for visitors to the festival to give them a picture of days gone by. This year's festival used a new sorghum pan that was made possible with the support of a grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Charlotte Kazanovicz, 4, and her younger sister, Eleanor, 3, of Fayetteville, stayed attentive as Ethan Walsh with the Community Creative Center, a mobile unit from the Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Studios, demonstrates how to use a pottery wheel to make vases.

David Latta of Lincoln demonstrates how to make hominy during the Cane Hill Harvest Festival. The family grows field corn

