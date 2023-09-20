Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader School resource officers Taylor Talley, left, and Josh Howerton with Farmington Police Department stand in front of one of the department's two new SRO vehicles. Howerton said he designed the new look for the SRO vehicles. Farmington City Council on Aug. 14 approved the purchase of three new police vehicles from Superior Chevrolet Buick GMC of Siloam Springs for $186,434, two 2023 Tahoes for the resource officers and a 2023 Chevrolet truck. Chief Brian Hubbard will use the new truck and his current vehicle, which is outfitted with lights and siren, will go to a second detective. Hubbard explained that the department was temporarily down by four vehicles because of mechanical issues and parts on backorder and purchasing the new vehicles was a “necessity.”

A new ride

