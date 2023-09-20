Cardinal tennis splits with Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs boys and girls tennis teams battled Farmington to 2-2 ties on Thursday, Aug. 17, at John Brown University.

"I didn't see any quit in the team today," said Siloam Springs head coach Alex Dumas. "Everyone gave a complete effort."

Coach Kelly Junkermann added, "It was great to see the strides our younger players are making and nice to see our seniors taking control."

Senior Boys

Farmington's wins on the boys' side came when Chris Dunn defeated Braden Ratliff, 8-5, and in doubles play with the No. 1 team of Harrison Clark and Joseph Warren stopping Zeke Becan and Nicolas Anglin, 8-5.

The Panthers got their wins at No. 1 singles when Bryan Tran defeated Kolten Grant, 8-1, and in doubles with sophomores Bennett Naustvik and Eli Mann topping Farmington's Jonah McConnell and Jackson Weaver, 8-4.

Farmington coach Denver Holt noted on the boys side the No. 2 doubles has changed a little bit this year. Farmington started out with sophomores Weaver and McConnell, two kids, whom Holt said were playing well. On the singles side Farmington had Grant and Dunn, as No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Holt changed that from last year.

"Kolten and Chris played doubles last year. We got midway through the year and we needed to switch that, and that allowed Kolten and Chris to kind of come back together and they looked like they were [not skipping a beat]. To quote Kolten, he said it was like 'riding a bicycle,' and they've taken off ever since," Holt said.

Senior Girls

Farmington's wins came in singles matches with Lana Qedan beating Korbyn Briggs, 8-0, and Caroline Cox defeating Isabella Anglin, 8-4.

"Lana's had a terrific year with her only loss coming to Shiloh Christian. The argument could be made that she could be the best girls singles player in our conference. Lana's in a really good spot, but we still got four more matches to go," Holt said.

Holt praised the play of Cox, a sophomore, who moved up from No. 3 singles last year to No. 2 this year.

"She has yet to lose [as of Sept. 15]. She's doing really well, stepping into that role as No. 2 singles," Holt said.

The wins for the Lady Panthers came when the undefeated No. 1 doubles team of Ava Anglin and Marible Riley beat Lauren Kaderly and Vanessa Bouse, 8-2, and the tandem of Matalie Pharr and Emma Fidler, two sophomores both playing in only their second high school match, defeated Olivia Freeman and Zyla-Bell Dean, 8-1.

Holt mentioned both Farmington's No. 1 doubles girls and No. 2 doubles girls are freshmen this year.

"It's been awhile since I've had that happen," Holt said.

He lost some of the girls who've been with the program for awhile, Riley Averson and Abianne Combs and others.

Holt said Kaderly and Bouse have done a great job stepping into that No. 1 doubles role in the way that they have really good chemistry, which is what's wanted in a doubles team.

"They're so coachable, them and all my girls are so coachable. They're eager, eager learners, and you can see it's kind of starting to click for them," Holt said.

Other Matches

Results from other matches played between the two teams included:

McConnell and Weaver (FHS) def. Preston Dawes and Beau Ghormley (SSHS), 8-4

Dunn and Ahmed Khaldi (FHS) def. Jadon Ho and Caleb Wallace (SSHS), 6-3

Walker Williams (SSHS) def. Nathan Glover (FHS), 8-3

Kolten Grant (FHS) def. Braden Bold (SSHS), 6-4

Cate Ashlan (FHS) def. Ava Howie (SSHS) 8-3

Briggs and Pharr (SSHS) def. Freeman and Bouse (FHS), 8-5

Fidler (SSHS) def. Layla Boyd (FHS), 8-2