Cards honored by tennis opponent, dissed by larger football school

FARMINGTON -- A distinct difference manifested with a comparison/contrast looking at Farmington's last varsity football opponent, Rogers, on Sept. 8, and Thursday's nonconference tennis matches against Life Way Christian.

Life Way Christian, a Class 2A school based in Centerton, went up against Class 4A Farmington, a bigger school that's moving to 5A for all sports in 2024, but one of the advantages for Life Way was not having to travel too far to secure quality competition.

Life Way Christian coach Laura Tidwell gladly brought her squad on a 27 mile, 45-minute drive to Farmington schools' tennis courts.

"Farmington always has a really good team and so we are grateful that they're willing to play us every year and give us some good repetitions," Tidwell said.

She anticipates that the Cardinals will fare really well in their conference, while noting the Warriors' conference tournament comes really early this year, making playing up, even several classifications, beneficial for her program.

"We're hoping it give us some good repetitions for our conference tournament, too," Tidwell said.

Being a Christian school, Tidwell's familiar with a Proverb that states, "Iron sharpens iron," and feels playing Farmington has a tendency to sharpen her players.

"Definitely, that boys doubles team [Cardinal No. 1 Harrison Clark and Joseph Warren] was really, really [strong], probably one of the toughest doubles teams we've played this year," Tidwell said. So that's a big deal to have your team go up against really tough competition before they get to the conference tournament, the state tournament, that sort of thing. So, it's a good experience and their coach is so really sweet to have us down and we appreciate it."

In comparison, Class 7A Rogers, traveled 24 miles with a projected drive time of 31 minutes to arrive at Cardinal Stadium for a nonconference football game against the Cardinals, two classes below the Mounties, on Friday, Sept. 8.

In two games, including a 2022 contest played at Rogers, the Mounties didn't appear to appreciate landing a nearby opponent for a nonconference football game. Farmington fans took note that both games got "chippy" and Rogers took some shots fans felt weren't necessary.

In contrast, Evelyn Allbright, Lifeway Christian freshman girls No. 1 singles, said the Warriors knew they were facing a strong opponent, yet chose to base their performance upon their faith.

"Farmington is a very good team, but you know, we're playing for the Lord out here, so no matter if we win or lose we give it to God," Allbright said.

Allbright said Lifeway Christian holds Bible classes in chapel every Monday morning.

"It's just great that we can be in fellowship with other believers," she said.

When the Warriors go up against public schools in sports, they try to present a testimony through good sportsmanship.

"We try to be as nice as we can and love how Jesus did," Allbright said, while still wanting to play full-out, compete and make every effort to win each match.

According to Allbright the way to balance that means maintaining self composure even if there's a point in dispute.

"If the ball goes out and it's clearly in, we don't yell at them, we let it go, but if it's consistent we get a coach to call the lines," Allbright said.

Cardinal freshman Zyla-Bell Dean said it's really fun to play for Farmington.

"The community's really good so it's good to have support," Dean said.

Dean grew up in the church and got saved when she was six. Living in a Christian household is the only lifestyle she's ever known. Dean said there's benefits.

"It's good that God has given me this ability to go out there [on the tennis courts] and use my body to serve him, and glorify him using the body that he gave me," Dean said.

Her doubles partner, Layla Boyd, agrees, "Yeah, it's really good that God gave us the ability to do that."

Both girls realize some schools don't have the facilities that Farmington has. Farmington's top notch facilities include a state of the art high school and all-around athletic facilities with a community that's invested in its students and athletes.

"I'm glad that we are able to be provided with that and I think that it really helps our athletic department, to have the ability to just play on our home turf and not use [borrowed facilities]," Dean said.

Boyd, too, expressed her appreciation.

"I'm really thankful because we get all these amazing facilities to help us [in sports] and to help us learn," she said.