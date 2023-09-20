Commission OKs multi-family developments

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Planning Commission on Sept. 14 approved two multi-family developments, one with townhouse-style apartments and the other with only duplexes.

The developments have a total of 74 multi-family residential units.

Coyle Enterprises first submitted a request to rezone 2.4 acres behind its office and the Caterpillars to Butterflies childcare center on South Mock Street from business, B2, to R3, which allows multi-family residential housing. The commission voted to recommend this to the city council, and the council approved the rezoning request Monday.

The commission then approved the large scale development plan for Coyle's multi-family development on the same site, contingent on the rezoning request being approved and sidewalks being added to the private street in the development.

Plans show that the development would have only one private street with multi-family residential buildings on both sides of the street. The end of the street will have a deadend "hammerhead" turnaround. Plans show two tri-plexes and four quad-plexes, a total of 22 two-story units, each unit with a single-car garage.

Matt Taylor submitted the second large scale development plan for multi-family residential units on Cactus Jack Road. His plan shows 26 duplexes, a total of 52 units, with a clubhouse and a walking trail in the middle of the subdivision.

The development has 215 parking spaces, well in excess of the 168 spaces required by the city's zoning ordinance.

Planning commission member Brea Gragg, also a council member, was happy with the development plans.

"I love this design," Gragg said. "Young families will eat it up."

In other action, the commission approved a request from Suzanne Lentz for a conditional use permit to use the house at 303 N. Summit St. as a short-term vacation rental.