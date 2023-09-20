Commission schedules public hearings

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission will hold two public hearings on two documents at its meeting, 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25: a Master Parks Plan and an amended ordinance for a revised Parkland Dedication Code.

A copy of the Master Parks Plan is available digitally through a link on the city of Farmington website, cityoffarmingtonar.com, or a hard copy is available at City Hall.

The 63-page Master Parks Plan has sections that include the methodology for the plan purpose and process and an overview. The plan provides information about existing park inventory and a parks assessment for the city's needs based on population.

The plan also gives a history of Farmington, its natural landforms and ecoregions and how these can be used and featured as part of the city's park system.

Other sections in the parks plan are information about staff and community input, results of a community survey, new ideas for Farmington and recommendations for the future.

The Master Parks Plan also has a master map that shows possible areas for future parks based on a 10-minute walk to the park.

The Parkland Dedication Code, as proposed by the amended ordinance, also would include the Master Parks Plan and the Master Parks Plan Map as attached documents.

The primary purpose of the Parkland Dedication Code is to make sure that new residential developments contribute their share when it comes to satisfying the need for parks and recreational facilities in the city.

The proposed changes for parkland dedication in the ordinance are that land would be dedicated at a ratio of .023 acre of land for each single-family dwelling unit and .020 acre of land per multi-family dwelling unit.

The proposed ordinance increases the amount for payment in lieu of dedicating parkland from $600 to $900 per lot for single-family developments and from $300 to $600 per multi-family dwelling unit.