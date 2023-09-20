Costly turnovers result in 48-14 loss for Tigers

TULSA, Okla. -- A short-handed Prairie Grove squad (2-1) suffered from the turnover bug and didn't play well during Friday's nonconference 48-14 loss at Tulsa Metro Christian (2-1).

The Tigers played without two-way starter Conner Hubbs and lost starting center Caleb Wilson on the first series.

Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier said both players had medical appointments on Tuesday and their status was undetermined for this week as of press time.

Prairie Grove had four possessions of at least 10 plays, including a pair of 14-play drives and a 13-play drive but did itself in with turnovers.

"It was definitely a story of tunovers. We lost three fumbles, two interceptions and failed to recover an onside kick. Not many people win with that many turnovers," Abshier said. "If we can cut that out, we're a much better football team. On film it was not quite as bad as I thought watching it on the sideline."

Tulsa Metro Christian outgained Prairie Grove 360-to-211 in total offense. The Tigers ran off 41 plays in the first half compared to 30 for Tulsa Metro Christian. In the second half, Prairie Grove ran 43 plays from scrimmage to 29 for the Patriots, but repeated its first half miscues with untimely turnovers.

Prairie Grove took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards for a touchdown aided by 20 yards in penalties to open up an early 8-0 lead. Cale Bray had a 17-yard carry and Jace Edwards ran for a 10-yard gain. Senior quarterback Luke Vance hit classmate David Stephens on a tight end dump for a 12-yard touchdown. Edwards ran for a 2-point conversion and Prairie Grove jumped ahead with just over three minutes elapsed.

The Tiger defense bent but didn't break, forcing a turnover on downs by stopping a fourth down pass two yards short by shoving the receiver out of bounds at Prairie Grove's 14.

Three plays later Prairie Grove lost the ball on a fumble, setting up the Patriots with a short field. Jaxon Grimes 1-yard run, coupled with a P.A.T. kick narrowed the Tigers' lead to 8-7 with 2:55 left in the first quarter.

Metro Christian recovered an onside kick, but Luke Bannon got the ball back for Prairie Grove when he pounced on a fumble in the red zone. The first quarter ended with Prairie Grove leading by a single point, 8-7.

The Tigers played ball control and maintained possession for the next 5:54, but threw an interception. Only a personal foul flag prevented that from being returned for a score, but Metro Christian would convert the turnover into points.

Ty Guest scored on a 6-yard pass from Grimes. Konnor Cavannah's kick gave Metro Christian a 14-8 lead at the 4:33 mark of the second quarter and the Tigers would not find a way to get another lead.

The Patriots recovered another Prairie Grove fumble in the red zone. Grimes found Guest on a 15-yard touchdown route as Metro Christian moved ahead 21-8, a lead they would hold at intermission.

The Patriots, who won a state championship four seasons ago, added a pair of third quarter touchdowns on Corley Wagner's 1-yard run and Preston Dixon's 3-yard reception as they increased their lead to 35-8 at the end of the third quarter.

Prairie Grove mounted a 14-play, 79-yard drive that consumed six-and-a-half minutes of the third and fourth quarters. A botched 2-point conversion run failed, leaving the margin at 35-14.

Prairie Grove senior Joe Sims (6-3, 250) finished as the Tigers' leading rusher with 41 yards on 6 carries.

The Patriots got touchdowns from Nolton Harman (1-yard run) and Wagenblatt's 68-yard interception runback to stretch the final out to 48-14.

Prairie Grove begins its first season of 5A West play this week at home against Pea Ridge. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium.

Abshier noted the intensity of that matchup generally meant playoff implications and contending for a conference championship when the two schools clashed in past seasons in the 4A-1. Pea Ridge struggled its first few years in Class 5A, but is on the upswing.

"They look better now. They're a lot better this year," Abshier said.

For him the keys to success and getting the Tigers back on track this week are simple, "Let's not turn the ball over and do what we do [run the Wing-T for ball control] better."

Tulsa Metro Christian 48, Prairie Grove 14

Prairie Grove^--^8^0^0^6^--^14

Tulsa Metro Christian^--^7^14^14^13^--^48

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- David Stephens 12-yard pass from Luke Vance (Jace Edwards run), 9:02.

Metro Christian -- Jaxon Grimes 1-yard run (Konnor Cavannah kick), 2:55.

Second Quarter

Metro Christian -- Ty Guest 6-yard pass from Jaxon Grimes (Konnor Cavannah kick), 4:33.

Metro Christian -- Ty Guest 15-yard pass from Jaxon Grimes (Konnor Cavannah kick), 1:02.

Third Quarter

Metro Christian -- Corley Wagner 1-yard run (Hunter Cavannah kick), 9:39.

Metro Christian -- Preston Dixon 3-yard pass from Jaxon Grimes (Konnor Cavannah kick), 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Jace Edwards 2-yard run (run failed), 9:58.

Metro Christian -- Nolton Harman 1-yard run (run failed), 7:17.

Metro Christian -- Eason Wagenblatt 68-yard interception return (Konnor Cavannah kick), 2:29.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Tulsa Metro Christian

Total Plays^80^54

First downs^19^25

Total offense^211^360

Rushes-yards^52-184^19-119

Passing yards^27^241

Rush average^3.5^6.2

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^4-17-27-1-2^23-28-241-3-0.

Punts-Avg.^1-34^0-N/A

Turnovers^4^1

Fumbles lost^2^1

Interceptions^2^0

Third down conversion^4-15^4-8

Fourth down conversion^4-7^0-1

Penalties-Yds^8-35^10-97

Missed field goals -- None.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Joseph Sims 6-41, Cale Bray 10-40, Jace Edwards 10-29, Asher Linn 3-26, Elijah Sugg 7-24, Blake Coughrann 4-21, Luke Vance 8-6, Alex Abshier 4-(-3). Totals 52-184. Metro Christian, Corley Wagner 10-68, William "Tagg" Campbell 3-19, Ross McCoy 2-19, Nolton Harman 2-18, Jaxon Grimes 4-13. Totals 19-118.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Luke Vance 2-10-20-1-1, Alex Abshier 2-7-7-0-1. Totals 4-17-27-1-2. Tulsa Metro Christian, Jaxon Grimes 21-26-169-3-0, Kincayde Eng 2-2-15-0-0. Totals 23-28-241-3-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, David Stephens 1-12, Blake Coughran 2-14, Martinez 1-1. Totals 4-27. Metro Christian, Kaeden Goodman 4-60, Preston Dixon 5-50, Corley Wagner 5-41, Eason Wagenblatt 3-34, Ty Guest 3-32, Ross McCoy 2-19, Isaiah Knapp 1-5. Totals 23-241.