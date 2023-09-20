Former judge, preservationist named Distinguished Citizens

FAYETTEVILLE – Retired Circuit Judge Kim Smith and a long-time activist in historical preservation and trails, Marilyn Johnson Heifner, have been named as the 2023 Washington County Historical Society's Distinguished Citizens of the Year.

The ceremonies honoring these two individuals will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Bailey Center at the Mt. Sequoyah Conference Retreat Center. Tickets for the banquet are $20. Reservations are requested by Friday, Sept. 22, by calling the Washington County Historical Society at 479-521-2970 or by logging into the website: www.washcohistoricalsociety.org. The meal will be catered by Noodles of Fayetteville.

Smith and Heifner will be the 103rd and 104th individuals since 1951 to be named by the Washington County Historical Society as Distinguished Citizens. Nominees are citizens of a distinguished nature who have, through their public service, service to the historical society and other related groups, helped preserve the history of Washington County.

Smith, a past president of the historical society in 2015-2017, joined the WCHS Board in 2012 and has served as a member, vice president, 2nd vice president and then president during 2017-18. He was expert at short, concise meetings and worked hard to secure future operations of the Ridge House, Headquarters House Museum and the Yell Law Office during his tenure.

A native of Joplin, Mo., he was admitted to the Arkansas Bar in September of 1975. He received his education from the University of Missouri (B.S. B.A. in Marketing in 1971) and from the University of Arkansas, School of Law in Fayetteville (J.D. 1975).

In serving Washington and Madison counties, Smith served as a deputy prosecutor from 1975 to 1978 and was then elected prosecuting attorney from 1979 through 1986. He was elected as Circuit Judge, Fourth Judicial Circuit, Second Division (Washington and Madison Counties) from 1987 through 2012. Smith also served the state of Arkansas as a traveling jurist, taking on cases when area judges had recused themselves from service on the bench.

He is now "Of Counsel" with the Elliott and Smith Law Firm and specializes in traffic offenses and criminal defense.

Judge Smith is a member and past president of the Fayetteville Rotary Club as well as the Washington County Bar Association. He is also a LifeTime Member of the Arkansas Judicial Council and past president. He is also a past president of the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney's Association and of the Fayetteville Country Club. He served for 12 years on the Board of Directors of the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club (formerly Fayetteville Youth Center) and has served by appointment of the Governor on the Governor's Task Force on Child Abuse, and the Arkansas Adult Probation Commission.

Smith has received numerous awards, including Outstanding Trial Judge Award in 1998 by the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association, Community Service Award in 2002 by the Arkansas Judicial Council and Judge of the Year in 2012 from the Arkansas Association of Defense Counsel.

Heifner is a Fayetteville native and has been active in city politics for many years. She served as mayor for a year when city government had a city manager form of government. While on the city board, she sought out state and federal funding for the renovation and preservation of the City Hall Building on Mountain Street, just off the Fayetteville Square. She was the first director of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotions Commission, known as the A&P Commission. She has also been instrumental in helping develop the recent promotions and designations along the Cherokee Trail of Tears through Northwest Arkansas.

Heifner was recently honored for her lifetime achievements in local history promotion and preservation by the Mayor's Award from the City of Fayetteville's Annual Historic Preservation Awards.

Both these individuals will be on hand to receive their awards on Oct. 1 during the annual meeting of the Washington County Historical Society.

The meeting will include voting on a new slate of officers and board of directors. There will also be the announcement of the WCHS Writing Awards – the Lessie Stringfellow Read Prize for a written article on Fayetteville history and the Walter J. Lempke Award for a written article on the history of Washington County.