J.R. Eldridge Year By Year

FARMINGTON -- Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge has went 16-8 midway through his third season at Farmington while competing in the 5A West. He is 2-1 lifetime against Danny Abshier and Prairie Grove, having lost 61-42 in the Class 4A State semifinals on Dec. 4, 2015, but led the Cardinals to consecutive wins over the Tigers (56-27) in a nonconference game on Sept. 3, 2021, and a thrilling (41-40) victory in the school's first meetings with both in the 5A West on Nov. 11, 2022.

Eldridge got his start with Arkadelphia competing as a member of the 5A Southwest Conference during his first season as head coach in 2011. It took him four games before he earned his first victory, a 41-20 win over Hot Springs on Sept. 23, 2011, but he guided the Badgers into the Class 5A playoffs with a 4-3 conference slate.

Eldridge's teams have never missed the playoffs. He had a close call in the 2016 season with the Badgers backing their way in with a 2-5 record in the 4A-7. They met Pea Ridge in the first-round and lost 30-24 on Nov. 11, 2016. The next season Eldridge won a Class 4A State championship at Arkadelphia. That began a remarkable 12-game playoff winning streak for Eldridge that ended with a one-point, 28-27, loss to Crossett on Nov. 29, 2019, which became his last game at the school.

Eldridge landed the head coaching job at Class 7A North Little Rock in 2020 and led the Charging Wildcats to an 11-2 record and state runner-up finish with a 27-17 loss to Bryant at War Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 5, 2020. The loss showed a dramatic improvement over a 58-21 blowout by Bryant on Oct. 30, 2020.

In January of 2021, Eldridge was hired as Farmington head coach, replacing Mike Adams, who retired after 18 seasons with the Cardinals.

J.R. ELDRIDGE AT ARKADELPHIA 2011-2019

2011^Arkadelphia^(5A Southwest)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

09-02-2011^Malvern^(4A-7)^Loss^19-48

09-09-2011^at Sheridan^(6A South)^Loss^0-10

09-16-2011^at Little Rock Hall^(6A East)^Loss^21-35

09-23-2011^Hot Springs^(5A Southwest)^Win^41-20*

09-30-2011^at Little Rock Christian^(5A Southwest)^Win^34-21*

10-07-2011^Hope^(5A Southwest)^Loss^6-13*

10-14-2011^Central Arkansas Christian^(5A Southwest)^Win^28-26*

10-21-2011^Magnolia^(5A Southwest)^Win^37-7*

10-28-2011^at Hot Springs Lakeside^(5A Southwest)^Loss^28-29*

11-04-2011^Camden Fairview^(5A Southwest)^Loss^7-55*

11-11-2011^at Greenbrier^(5A West)^Loss^16-35**

Record ^4-7, 4-3^Points For^237^Points Against^299

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2012^Arkadelphia^(4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

08-28-2012^Benton^(6A South)^Win^42-28

09-07-2012^Sheridan^(6A South)^Win^48-22

09-14-2012^Hot Springs^(5A South)^Win^38-14

09-21-2012^at Nashville^(4A-7)^Win^56-42*

09-28-2012^Baptist Prep^(4A-7)^Win^48-19*

10-05-2012^at Central Arkansas Christian^(4A-7)^loss^0-7*

10-12-2012^Pulaski Robinson^(4A-7)^Win^55-3*

10-19-2012^at Ashdown^(4A-7)^Win^29-7*

10-26-2012^Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^60-6*

11-02-2012^Malvern^(4A-7)^Win^39-34*

11-09-2012^Mena^(4A-4)^Loss^29-42**

Record ^9-2, 6-1^Points For^444^Points Against^224

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2013^Arkadelphia^(4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

09-06-2013^at Benton^(6A South)^Win^56-21

09-13-2013^at Sheridan^(6A South)^Win^56-6

09-20-2013^Hot Springs^(5A South)^Win^42-21

09-27-2013^Nashville^(4A-7)^Win^28-19*

10-04-2013^at Baptist Prep^(4A-7)^Win^56-6*

10-11-2013^Bye

10-18-2013^at Pulaski Robinson^(4A-7)^Win^64-28*

10-25-2013^Ashdown^(4A-7)^Win^49-7*

11-01-2013^Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^62-7*

11-08-2013^Malvern^(4A-7)^Win^42-10*

11-15-2013^Dumas^(4A-8)^Win^35-0**

11-22-2013^Newport^(4A-2)^Win^28-12**

11-29-2013^at Warren^(4A-8)^Loss^24-31**

Record ^11-1, 6-0^Points For^542^Points Against^168

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2014^Arkadelphia^(4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

09-01-2014^Stuttgart^(5A West)^Win^42-13

09-08-2014^at Sheridan^(6A South)^Win^40-8

09-19-2014^at Hot Springs^(5A South)^Win^35-13

09-26-2014^at Nashville^(4A-7)^Loss^21-38*

10-03-2014^Waldron^(4A-7)^Win^42-0*

10-10-2014^at Fountain Lake^(4A-7)^Win^48-42 overtime*

10-17-2014^Mena^(4A-7)^Win^40-28*

10-24-2014^at Ashdown^(4A-7)^Loss^33-35 overtime*

10-31-2014^Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^49-14*

11-07-2014^at Malvern^(4A-7)^Loss^34-47*

11-14-2014^at Pottsville^(4A-4)^Win^40-21**

11-21-2014^at Gosnell^(4A-3)^Win^7-6**

11-28-2014^at Mena^(4A-7)^Loss^27-34**

Record ^9-4, 4-3^Points For^458^Points Against^299

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2015^Arkadelphia (4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

08-31-2015^Stuttgart^(4A-2)^Win^23-12

09-11-2015^at Sheridan^(6A South)^Loss^20-28

09-18-2015^Hot Springs^(5A South)^Loss^21-31

09-25-2015^Nashville^(4A-7)^Loss^28-49*

10-02-2015^at Waldron^(4A-7)^Win^48-26*

10-09-2015^Fountain Lake^(4A-7)^Win^35-13*

10-16-2015^at Mena^(4A-7)^Win^23-15*

10-23-2015^Ashdown^(4A-7)^Loss^13-20*

10-30-2015^at Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^50-0*

11-06-2015^Malvern^(4A-7)^Win^49-42*

11-13-2015^Central West Helena^(4A-2)^Win^51-19**

11-20-2015^Fountain Lake^(4A-7)^Win^19-14**

11-27-2015^Dardanelle^(4A-4)^Win^21-14**

12-04-2015^Prairie Grove^(4A-1)^Loss^42-61**

Record ^8-6, 4-3^Points For^421^Points Against^366

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2016^Arkadelphia^(4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

09-02-2016^Stuttgart^(4A-2)^Win^41-30

09-09-2016^Sheridan^(6A West)^Win^38-28

09-16-2016^at Hot Springs^(5A South)^Win^41-3

09-23-2016^at Nashsville^(4A-7)^Loss^40-71*

09-30-2016^Pulaski Robinson^(4A-7)^Loss^9-46*

10-07-2016^at Fountain Lake^(4A-7)^Loss^20-25*

10-14-2016^Mena^(4A-7)^loss^21-23*

10-21-2016^at Ashdown^(4A-7)^Loss^29-39*

10-28-2016^Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^28-3*

11-04-2016^at Malvern^(4A-7)^Win^63-21*

11-11-2016^at Pea Ridge^(4A-1)^Loss^24-30**

Record ^5-6, 2-5^Points For^354^Points Against^319

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2017^Arkadelphia^(4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

09-01-2017^at Stuttgart^(4A-2)^Win^29-0

09-08-2017^at Sheridan^(6A West)^Win^56-0

09-15-2017^Hot Springs^(5A South)^Win^49-0

09-22-2017^Nashville^(4A-7)^Win^34-24*

09-29-2017^at Pulaski Robinson^(4A-7)^Loss^17-21*

10-06-2017^Fountain Lake^(4A-7)^Win^70-7*

10-13-2017^at Mena^(4A-7)^Win^45-6*

10-20-2017^Ashdown^(4A-7)^Win^44-26*

10-27-2017^at Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^35-0*

11-03-2017^Malvern^(4-A7)^Win^66-6*

11-10-2017^Central West Helena^(4A-2)^Win^2-0**

11-17-2017^Southside Batesville^(4A-2)^Win^42-8**

11-24-2017^Ashdown^(4A-7)^Win^59-7**

12-01-2017^Pea Ridge^(4A-1)^Win^51-26**

12-09-2017^Warren^(4A-8*)^Win^28-27**at War Memorial Stadium

Record ^14-1, 6-1^Points For^627^Points Against^158

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2018^Arkadelphia^(4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

08-24-2018^Sylvan Hills^(6A East)^Loss^14-16

08-31-2018^Benton^(6A West)^Loss^17-56

09-07-2018^at Wynne^(5A East)^Loss^28-35

09-14-2018^Bye

09-21-2018^at Nashville^(4A-7)^Loss^23-28

09-28-2018^Pulaski Robinson^(4A-7)^Loss^14-42*

10-05-2018^at Fountain Lake^(4A-7)^Win^44-0*

10-12-2018^Benton Harmony Grove^(4A-7)^Win^35-6*

10-19-2018^at Ashdown^(4A-7)^Win^44-12*

10-26-2018^Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^24-12*

11-02-2018^at Malvern^(4A-7)^Win^66-0*

11-09-2018^Gosnell^(4A-3)^Win^37-0**

11-16-2018^at Warren^(4A-8)^Win^41-14*

11-23-2018^Stuttgart^(4A-2)^Win^21-0**

12-01-2018^Shiloh Christian^(4A-1)^Win^30-17*

12-08-2018^Pulaski Robinson^(4A-7)^Win^28-0**at War Memorial Stadium

Record ^10-5, 5-2^Points For^466^Points Against^238

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

2019^Arkadelphia^(4A-7)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

08-06-2019^at Sylvan Hills^(6A East)^Win^57-22

09-06-2019^at Benton^(6A West)^Win^33-20

09-12-2019^Wynne^(5A East)^Win^51-31

09-20-2019^Bye

09-27-2019^Nashville^(4A-7)^Loss^21-22*

10-04-2019^at Pulaski Robinson^(4A-7)^Win^28-27*

10-11-2019^Fountain Lake^(4A-7)^Win^40-8*

10-18-2019^at Benton Harmony Grove^(4A-7)^Win^19-0*

10-25-2019^Ashdown^(4A-7)^Win^49-7*

11-01-2019^at Bauxite^(4A-7)^Win^42-7*

11-08-2019^Malvern^(4A-7)^Win^56-21*

11-15-2019^Pottsville^(4A-4)^Win^55-15**

11-22-2019^DeWitt^(4A-8)^Win^56-20**

11-29-2019^Crossett^(4A-8)^Loss^27-28**

Record ^11-2, 6-1^Points For^534^Points Against^228

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

J.R. ELDRIDGE AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK 2020

2020^North Little Rock^(7A Central)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

09-04-2020^at Springdale Har-Ber^(7A West)^Win^41-28

09-11-2020^Fayetteville^(7A West)^Win^35-17

09-18-2020^West Memphis^(7A East)^Win^35-0

09-25-2020^Little Rock Central^(7A Central)^Win^48-7*

10-02-2020^at Conway^(7A Central)^Win^39-37*

10-16-2020^at Little Rock Catholic^(7A Central)^Win^49-10*

10-23-2020^at Fort Smith Northside^(7A Central)^Win^42-7*

10-30-2020^Bryant^(7A Central)^Loss^21-58*

11-06-2020^Cabot^(7A Central)^Win^48-31*

11-13-2020^at Fort Smith Southside^(7A West)^Win^38-0**

11-20-2020^Little Rock Catholic^(7A Central)^Win^34-7**

11-27-2020^Cabot^(7A Central)^Win^49-42**

12-08-2020^Bryant^(7A Central)^Loss^17-27**at War Memorial Stadium

Record ^11-2, 5-1^Points For^496^Points Against^271

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

J.R. ELDRIDGE AT FARMINGTON 2021-2023

2021^Farmington^(5A West)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

08-27-2021^at Rogers Heritage^(7A West)^Win^40-21

09-03-2021^Prairie Grove^(4A-1)^Win^56-27

09-10-2021^Springdale^(7A West)^Win^20-19*

09-24-2021^at Harrison^(5A West)^Win^36-35*

10-01-2021^Vilonia^(5A West)^Loss^28-57*

10-08-2021^Morrilton^(5A West)^Win^15-0*

10-15-2021^at Clarksville^(5A West)^Win^39-0*

10-22-2021^at Greenbrier^(5A West)^Loss^6-48*

10-29-2021^Pea Ridge^(5A West)^Win^49-22

11-05-2021^Alma^(5A West)^Win^47-29*

11-12-2021^White Hall^(5A Central)^Loss^17-31**

Record ^8-3, 5-2^Points For^353^Points Against^289

Head coach J.R. Eldridge

Assistant coaches: Georgeio Milam, Steve Morgan, Jay Harper, Clint Scrivner, Austin Lewis, Jarrod Mattingly, Payton Covington, Josh Fonville

2022^Farmington^(6-3, 4-2 5A West)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

08-31-2022^at Greenbrier^(6A)^Win^49-20

09-02-2022^Springdale^(7A West)^Win^38-20

09-19-2022^at Rogers^(7A West)^Loss^39-52

09-23-2022^at Harrison^(5A West)^Loss^14-21*

09-30-2022^Alma^(5A West)^Win^43-8*

10-07-2022^Dardanelle^(5A West)^Win^58-14*

10-14-2022^at Clarksville^(5A West)^Win^70-14*+

10-21-2022^at Shiloh Christian^(5A West)^Loss^30-51*

10-28-2022^Pea Ridge^(5A West)^Win^49-16*

11-05-2022^Prairie Grove^(5A West)^Win^41-40*

11-11-2022^at Valley View^(5A East)^Loss^39-41**

Record ^7-3, 5-2^Points For^470^Points Against^297

Head coach: J.R. Eldridge

Assistant coaches: Georgeio Milam, Steve Morgan, Jay Harper, Clint Scrivner, Austin Lewis, Jarrod Mattingly, Payton Covington, Casey Moreland

2023^Farmington^(1-2, 0-0 5A West)

Date^Opponent^Affiliation^Result^Score

08-25-2023^Greenbrier^(6A)^Win^37-27

09-01-2023^at Springdale^(7A West)^Loss^38-42

09-08-2023^Rogers^(7A West)^Loss^3-38

Record ^1-2, 0-0^Points For^78^Points Against^107

Head coach: J.R. Eldridge

Assistant coaches: Georgeio Milam, Steve Morgan, Jay Harper, Clint Scrivner, Austin Lewis, Jarrod Mattingly, Payton Covington, Casey Moreland, Jay Weatherford

*Conference game

**Playoff game

+Homecoming game

Source -- compiled by Mark Humphrey