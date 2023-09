Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Members of Lincoln High School's Key Club attended a recent meeting of Lincoln Kiwanis Club. Members include (front, left) Lacy Kyle, webmaster; Jasmine Lewis, president; sponsor Patricia Myers; (back, left) Abbie Kyle, secretary; Haven Robinson, Braelyn Key. Not pictured is Zady Cheatham, vice president. Lewis' goal is to increase membership in the Key Club and help the community.

Key Club members

Print Headline: Key Club members

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content