Local art on display at Headquarters House

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Historical Society will display five large arts pieces from the painting palette of Jane Wier Garrison Davidan, a local Northwest Arkansas artist, in honor of the Bikes, Blues and Barbeque gathering in Rogers this next week.

The four paintings were donated to the Washington County Historical Society shortly after the annual gathering of more than 200,000 motorcyclists moved to a Benton County venue two years ago. Davidan completed these works from years past when the motorcycle rally originated and was held on Dickson Street, just a few steps from the Headquarters House, the official home of the Washington County Historical Society.

As in most of her paintings, Jane Garrison, as she is most widely known, featured local people and local venues in her artwork.

The paintings will be on display inside the Headquarters House during normal business hours, beginning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 22.

The Headquarters House is also open most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the fall.

There is no admission for the home or the art event on display.

Jim Spillars, a past president of the WCHS and the current museum manager, invites the public to drop by, view the art work of Jane Garrison and tour the 1850 home, while the actual motorcycle festival is celebrated in Rogers on Sept. 20-23.