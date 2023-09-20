Making molasses
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Renwick Hudson feeds cane into the mill on Saturday, Sept. 16 to make sorghum molasses during the Cane Hill Harvest Festival. Juice pressed from the mill goes through a hose to the sorghum pan where it is heated and made into molasses. About 2,500 people attended the 2023 festival. See more photos from the festival on Page 8A.
