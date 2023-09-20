Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Renwick Hudson feeds cane into the mill on Saturday, Sept. 16 to make sorghum molasses during the Cane Hill Harvest Festival. Juice pressed from the mill goes through a hose to the sorghum pan where it is heated and made into molasses. About 2,500 people attended the 2023 festival. See more photos from the festival on Page 8A.

Making molasses

Print Headline: Making molasses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content