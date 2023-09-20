Moore signs with Cowley College

LINCOLN -- Lincoln senior Drew Moore signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball for Cowley College, of Arkansas City, Kan., on Aug. 23.

The Tigers compete in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Moore visited the Cowley College campus twice.

"They were a great fit for me and my family so I decided on Monday, Aug. 21 that I would commit over there. That was really special to me," Moore said.

Drive time from Lincoln is projected at three hours and 40 minutes, which includes stopping along two tolls roads, the Cherokee Turnpike and Cimarron Turnpike, otherwise denoted as U.S. 412 West in Oklahoma. The shortest route covers 223 miles.

"They've got a really nice campus for a junior college. It almost feels like a small Division 1. They're facilities are really nice," Moore said.

Other things that impressed Moore about the Tigers' program. He likes the coaches, noting head coach Darren Burroughs has been there for 34 years.

"They've sent people all over to "Power 5" D-1's, so that's kind of my goal. That's kind of what I'm focused on so they were a good school for that," Moore said.

Going back to baseball season, Moore felt comfortable with his durability on the mound, but wants to work on his fast ball.

"I was pleased with my stamina. I felt like I could go long in games. My breaking ball and all the off-speed stuff was good. Next year I think I want to focus on getting my velocity up, getting my fast ball up," Moore said.

On the football field, Moore's done plenty of throwing this fall.

In the first three games of the season, he's completed 43 of 64 passes for a 67.2 completion rate with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The Wolves have upped their total offense in each game and out-gained opponents, 1,276 to 1,088 thus far. Most importantly, Moore and Lincoln sport a 3-0 record going into league play. They take on Green Forest on the road Friday.

Lincoln's shown that when given time to look the field over by his offensive line, Moore and his receiving corps can be dangerous and cause problems for defenses trying to contain their explosiveness.

"If they keep blocking on the run like they are. The line did a great job tonight. I had a lot of time in the pocket," Moore said in the aftermath of a season-opening 47-12 win at Greenland on Aug. 25. He's rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career as a senior.

"That's what Coach Starts always tells me. You need to run the ball to keep the defense honest," Moore said.

Moore bulked up between 15-and-20 pounds over the offseason. Not only is he stronger, but he can throw the football even farther.

"I think I threw it about 65 yards the other day in practice," Moore said.

He devoted himself to a blend of drills from both sports, "Kind of baseball-football arm care stuff. It kind of goes the same, kind of doing the arm care, and just hitting the weight room really hard. That helps a lot," Moore said.

After their zero week victory over Greenland, Moore and the Wolves went into week one hankering to retain possession of the "State Line Standoff" trophy and keep it out of the hands of their border rival, Westville, Okla. He's acquainted with some of the Westville players.

"I know a few of them. I played baseball with a few of them, kind of have a relationship with a few of them," Moore said.

Those acquaintances amped up the intensity on gridiron with Moore and Lincoln, prevailing 48-24.

Moore overcame throwing an early "pick six" in week two with the Wolves erasing a 14-0 deficit and winning 45-42 over head football coach Reed Mendoza's hometown of Mena.