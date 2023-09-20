OPINION: ‘Gumpy’ U.S. representative announces re-election intentions

Every family has one, a mom or dad's older sibling, a grumpy relative that shows up at all the major holiday dinners.

He (usually a man) is indeed grumpy, set in his ways and very opinionated. We all have one in every family.

The grumpy uncle doesn't tread lightly on manners, protocol, or politics of the local or certainly not the national stage.

Yet, year after year, he is welcomed by the family as a very necessary part of the festivities.

The "grumpy uncle" of Arkansas' Congressional delegation is, of course, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, who announced last Wednesday (Sept. 13) that he will seek an eighth term in Congress. Womack is also the elder statesman of all the state's four congressional delegates.

This announcement is perhaps the earliest one we can remember Womack tossing out his hat into the political areas, even in a re-election effort.

The Republican primary is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

To say Womack is in any "political trouble" is simply ridiculous.

The former mayor of Rogers, Womack was first elected to the Third District office in 2010 – 13 years ago.

He won his most recent re-election bid in 2022 with 63 percent of the vote in a field of three candidates.

Even all that success hasn't made him a "happy camper," as the old phrase says. During the spring session of the U.S. Congress, Womack was at odds with the GOP leadership in the House and especially the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, R-California.

Womack was heard on local TV and other media grousing about all the "drama and political gamesmanship in the Congress" as the elective body of 435 House members not focusing on the work of the Congress, last spring.

That gave some speculation Womack was "about to throw in the towel and retire."

But that wasn't a signal to those of us back home in Northwest Arkansas.

Womack has never been one to back down – even when gentler public decorum and wiser tactful nature might have been in order.

He suffers few fools and their questions at political forums and has been known for his sharp rebukes to protesters on and off the speaking dais.

Womack is a retired colonel in the Arkansas National Guard who loves to talk about his overseas duty while serving as the mayor of Rogers. He is on the board and chair of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

And he serves as the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. Womack formerly served as chairman of the House Budget Committee.

He is at his absolute best promoting the area for military dollars in both the public and private sector. He has logged more overseas time on military installations/bases while others in Congress take junkets to exotic beaches, large urban cities and far away tourist destinations.

Womack is one of the longest serving Congressmen from the 3rd District in decades. Only Democrat J.W. Trimble of Berryville (1945-1967, 15 terms) and Republican John Paul Hammerschmidt (1968-1993, 13 terms) in modern eras have been in Congress longer than Womack.

In a written statement about his intention to file for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, Womack promised to keep fighting to combat the (Biden) Administration's far-left agenda, supporting the nation's military, and serving the needs of his constituents as "my priorities for the next Congress."

He then says he is "uniquely positioned to make a true difference in Washington. I remain committed to restoring conservative values – American values that make our nation the greatest in the world."

Long-time political observers compare Womack's grumpy demeanor to that of long-time U.S. Senator John L. McClellan.

Once McClellan, late in his political career, narrowly defeated a younger Democrat in a primary race. A chamber of commerce and business delegation from an eastern Arkansas area appeared in the senator's office asking for help in getting a new bridge in their area.

McClellan, allegedly holding a sheet of vote totals from that area that went against him, told the group to "get your man you backed to help you – well, he can't, now, can he?"

And just like McClellan, Womack will be a campaign force come 2024's election cycle.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.