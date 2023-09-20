Police report

FARMINGTON

Andrew Henning, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 9 in connection with public intoxication.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Brandi Meeker, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Saul Avila, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 8 in connection with public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Dessaron Spiegel, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 10 in connection with DWI, passing authorized vehicle stopped on highway, expired tags, refusal to submit to chemical test, possession of controlled substance schedule VI.

Elisabeth Neal, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 10 in connection with DWI, open container.

Aaron Mattox, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 11 in connection with DWI.

Christopher Chamnless, 42, of Prairie Grove, was cited Sept. 12 in connection with disorderly conduct and littering.