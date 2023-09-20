Slice of heaven on earth for PG volleyball

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One day after sweeping Berryville, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13, there was no drop-off for Prairie Grove's volleyball team.

Witnessing the Lady Tigers practice there's so much joy and exuberance present it's not like work involved as they honed their skills.

"I think our team is really close and we work really good together and have good communication and nobody slacks during practice. Everybody is all in it," said Savannah Smith, a senior middle hitter.

Among several capable hitters, the Lady Tigers' roster includes Havyn Huber, a 5-feet-10 junior, whose name is similar to heaven with the Lady Tigers experiencing a volleyball season that's almost like heaven on earth for Prairie Grove fans.

As the Lady Tigers near the midpoint of their season, Prairie Grove owns 5-set wins over both Class 6A Rogers and it's No. 1 rival, Farmington, with an overall 6-2 record and currently in second place in the 4A-1 at 3-1.

"With the team it's pretty like a 10, once we're finally engaging in the game. It's a fun experience with the whole team," Huber said.

The bonds between teammates show through on the court with a chemistry that's obvious to those watching the Lady Tigers compete.

"Most of us are juniors. We've all been stuck together ever since Kindergarten. There's one or two of us who moved in but other than that we've all been moving together and experiencing other sports together so we've all grown in those things," Huber said.

Reserve defensive specialist, Kimberly Martinez is another player drinking in every moment.

"I love volleyball so much and it's such a good sport. It takes my mind off things and the season has been very great," Martinez said. "I cannot wait to hopefully make it to state and make it farther than we made it last year."

Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic attributes the collective and individual efforts from the players as what's led to this consistency and type of success.

"Really, we're still early in the season. We're almost to the halfway point, and really the success, it's all back to the girls. I am blessed enough to have a great group of girls right now, who love volleyball, are dedicated to the sport and to their teammates, and work hard every single day," Biocic said, adding, "And they get along for the most part. So, if you have that, it makes the season a lot of fun."

Junior Emma Kate Vertz notes additions to the coaching staff helped the Lady Tigers get to where they are now.

"It's been really nice having Coach [Allie] Smith and Coach Coach K [Katy Chavis] on staff, too. It's been super helpful along with Coach [Tommy] Roy and Coach B, just the additional two coaches," Vertz said.

According to junior Ashlyn Tag, a 5-feet-10 outside hitter, what's been the most amazing part of this run is team chemistry.

"I'd say the atmosphere on the team. All of us are so close and we all are supporting each other and there for each other and encouraging each other, just throughout everything and it's really nice," Tag said.