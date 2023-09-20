Team chemistry bonds Lady Tigers like family

PRAIRIE GROVE -- It's time to break out a soundtrack from 1979 with the rhythm and blues/soul group "Sister Sledge," performing, "We Are Family, because Prairie Grove's on a volleyball roll.

Prairie Grove dominated Berryville in Thursday's 3-game sweep, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13, as the Lady Tigers pursue one of the 4A-1 top volleyball conference seeds.

The Lady Tigers featured a multi-pronged attack with senior Kamrynn Coughran pounding 10 kills, junior Ashtyn Burton delivering 7 kills and 4 blocks and junior Ashlynn Tag contributing 7 kills.

Coughran, a 5-feet-8 outside hitter, believes the Lady Tigers can go all the way.

"I definitely think we could win state. We just got to keep our heads up and get the job done," Coughran said. "Even if we don't win it, we'll make it pretty far at state I feel like."

Coughran's favorite part of volleyball happens when the team huddles.

"I really like it when we bring it in, especially when we're down and we all come to the middle. We all say positive things," Coughran said.

She said when one person gets down on themselves, the rest of the Lady Tigers all say, "You got this."

"We're just kind of a family on the court. It's a whole lot of fun to play with them," Coughran said.

The 5-feet-10 Burton is one of the tallest Lady Tigers, who don't have any six footers on their roster. That hasn't kept them from going for broke. Burton relishes jumping into the middle of the action.

"Blocking's a big part of the game. I'm a middle blocker so blocking is like my speciality, what I specialize in. I love blocking," Burton said.

Last season she received the award for the most blocks on the team and draws motivation from that to keep up her production this year.

"Yeah, I love blocking. As long as our pins set up the block right, it's easy if I just close it," Burton said.

She's an integral component on a team that's danced its way to a 6-2 overall record with a 4-1 league record. Coming into the midway point of the season, Prairie Grove's only losses have been to defending Class 4A State champion Brookland, on Aug. 26 at the Spikefest Tournament at Little Rock, and a 3-1 loss to Shiloh Christian on Sept. 5.

Both of those losses motivate Prairie Grove, a team which not only believes it's capable of beating either the Lady Bearcats or the Lady Saints but's also looking to accomplish just that before the season's over.

"We've only dropped one [conference] match to Shiloh Christian, took a set off of them (27-25 in game two), the only team to do that so far in our conference so that's really awesome," Burton said.

The Lady Tigers were within three points, losing the last set 25-22.

"Yes, within three, so it was almost two sets from them, but hopefully it will be next time and it will be the whole match that we take from them," Burton said.

With her last name being Tag, the 5-feet-8 outside hitter sometimes gets teased when prolific setter Emma Kate Vertz, who racked up 33 assists against Berryville, or one of her other teammates sets her up with a pass, "Tag, you're it," and Tag pounds the ball.

Tag laughs heartily, admitting, "I will get that sometimes. I don't hear it as much when I'm on the court, but especially when I'm going back and watching film I'll hear it and I'm like, "Oh my goodness, that's funny." I don't know, it's pretty ironic," she said.

Vertz is thrilled with the ride so far.

"It's been really fun, we've just been playing together. We've had a couple good matches and we're just ready for the rest of the season," Vertz said.

Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic is quick to point out a group of "unsung heroines" playing defense, who trigger the offense by digging out hits and passing the ball.

"As for our offense, not only Vertz, but our back row does a fantastic job, Kaylee Wilson, Macy Guist, Kylee Fields and Eli Gerbholz," Biocic said. "We have put a lot of pressure on them to get the perfect pass as we need to be able to run our offense and they have handled that pressure."

Wilson, a 5-feet-2 senior defensive specialist, contributed 7 digs and 3 aces in the win over the Lady Bobcats, while Fields, a junior defensive specialist, had 7 digs in Thursday's match.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove volleyball players (from left), Ashtyn Burton, Kamryn Coughran and Emma Kate Vertz, celebrate a point. Coming into this week the Lady Tiger record stood at 6-2 overall and 3-1, good for second place in the 4A-1 standings.

