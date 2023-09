Verna M. Hutchens, 92, of Springdale died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Springdale.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; two daughters, Lisa Martens and Jeannie Miller; a son, Russell Hutchens; a brother, Ronnie Hardage; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.