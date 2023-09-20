What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Farmington UMC new service

Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Dr., is adding a new service at 5:30 p.m. Sundays called Farmington30. The new service will be a casual 30-minute service with Holy Communion for anyone who is not able to attend a Sunday morning service.

Farmington Fall Festival

The 2023 Farmington Fall Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 at Creekside Park on Broyles Avenue. This year's festival will have vendors, live music, crafts and food trucks. Visitors also are asked to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Cardinal Food Pantry for the school district.

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

Senior Center dance

Lincoln Senior Center will have a dance from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23 with the Chip Leach Band providing live music. Cost is $5 at the door and chili dogs and Frito pies will be served for the meal.

Senior Center activities

Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are Mondays: 10 a.m., gospel singing; Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., live music; Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m., Bingo.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays off Buchanan Street.