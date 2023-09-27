Cards stun Harrison 43-40

FARMINGTON -- Fearful of Farmington's offense, Harrison self destructed when it mattered most, and the Cardinals capitalized on a late interception to score the winning touchdown and win 43-40 Friday.

The Goblins were on the verge of forcing Farmington to burn its last time-out, looking at third-and-nine from their own 45. Brandon Long broke a run inside the Cardinal 30, but that went for naught because Goblin slot receiver Tag Glidewell was flagged for holding Farmington strong safety Charlie Mobley (6-1, 200) on the play. Mobley finished as the Cardinals' leading tackler on the night with 13 solos and 3 assists.

The hold negated a first down and stopped the clock with 1:25 remaining, pushing the Goblins back into a third-and-12.

On the next play Cardinals junior middle linebacker Morgan Schader recognized a pass play and got a deep drop, stepping in front of the intended receiver at the Cardinal 49. He sprinted with all his might, doing his utmost to score before Harrison tracked him down at its own 15.

Schader recorded 7 tackles including 4 solos in the game.

The interception turned the tables in the Cardinals' favor.

"Man, it was huge. Morgan Schader, he did what we were telling him to do, dropped into coverage, didn't chase the crosser, was able to make a huge play. That was big for us," said Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge.

Farmington sent out the offensive unit, sensing victory within its grasp with a first-and-10, still possessing its one time-out and 1:15 to find the end zone.

Two straight runs by Luke Elsik out of the Wildcat, netted 11 yards and a first-and-goal at the Goblins' four. Elsik took a big hit on his first carry but gripped the ball securely. He got back to his feet and again ran for positive yardage.

Harrison stood up Elsik on his third straight carry, stopping him for a 2-yard loss, and Eldridge utilized his one remaining time-out to set up a play on second-and-goal from the six and the clock down to 26 seconds, but not until letting 18 seconds run off. That would prove valuable time that Harrison wouldn't get back.

On the next play sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester rolled to his left on a naked bootleg, then found classmate Dawson Keaton, who made a diving catch of a tipped pass in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown which pushed Farmington ahead, 41-40.

"We knew he was going to be open. Lester made a great play," Eldridge said.

Lester threw to Gabe Burfitt on a 2-point conversion to get Farmington a 3-point lead at 43-40.

With starting quarterback Cameron Vanzant out for the season with injury, Lester completed 16-of-25 passes for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception.

"Man, I'm so proud of him, a young player stepping in. Starting quarterback, it's so tough two years in a row being out, but Lester really stepped up," Eldridge said.

The pick hurt and after taking an early 7-0 lead on Luke Elsik's 41-yard catch and sprint to the house, Harrison reeled off 20 straight points. The Goblins built a 20-7 lead on a pair of Brody Burge field goals of 35 and 39 yards, and touchdown runs by Brandon Long (25-yards) and Tag Glidewell (51-yards) with 10:13 showing on the third quarter clock.

Harrison piled up yardage in big chunks, running the ball 44 times for 384 yards, but couldn't run out the clock with the game on the line. Eldridge admitted the Cardinals were a little bit inconsistent stopping the run.

"I felt like in the first quarter we just couldn't really get any points. And then we gave up a couple of big plays before the half. But Braden Long, he's a heck of a running back for Harrison. They got a good offensive line. I mean, they work at it. They're really good coaches [and] players over there. But, man, I'm just glad we came up and made some plays toward the end," Eldridge said.

Harrison recovered a pooch kick leading 40-35 with 2:22 left in the fourth, but Farmington twice stopped Long. Farmington senior Michael Douglass, a 5-10, 180-pound defensive tackle, had 5 tackles with 3 solos. He attributed the comeback win to sticking with Eldridge's core values.

"It's all VVR (vicious, violent, relentless), man, all VVR all day, put on more steam. We may be down at the half. It doesn't matter to us. New half, new score, we're going in, we're kicking [butt]. We're not going to give out. If the clock's still running, we're still running," Douglass said.

Resilience and heart was displayed by the Cardinals in pulling off a tremendous comeback.

Thrown into the spotlight and expected to make plays, Lester's had to grow up fast.

"With the teammates around me, they make it pretty easy. Everybody played great. The O line did a good job, receivers are amazing. It's not as hard when you got good players around you," Lester said. "It's great, it's amazing, I love beating Harrison. Cameron Vanzant, he's been great. He's helped me a lot. He's a great leader."

Lester shook off the interception and threw a pinpoint pass to tight end Jagger Gordon for a 9-yard touchdown in the third.

"That was all Jagger. Jagger made an insane catch, toe tap in the back of the end zone. It was amazing," Lester said.

Lester said he was able to make second and third reads at times, praising the play of his up front protection.

"In the second half they did really good," Lester said. "Luke Elsik won us that game. He carried the ball, caught the ball, he's amazing."

Elsik scored on a 41-yard pass play in the first quarter, then lost a fumble that gave Harrison the ball back with over five minutes to go, but Eldridge said his coaching staff helped the Cardinals shake that off.

"It's tough, Luke had run the ball so hard all night and then that happens, but here's the deal. We got great coaches. Our defensive coordinator, Casey Moreland, Scrimshaw, Jay Harper, all those guys were rallying our guys saying, 'Sudden change,' hey, this is what we do on sudden change,' and we got an opportunity and we took advantage of it,' Eldridge said.

Starting center Hunter Marshall was still engaged blocking a defender when teammate Dawson Keaton came down in the end zone with the winning touchdown pass.

"It feels great. I'm just proud of my teammates, proud of everybody who was a part of it," Marshall said. "We had a waterfall technique on the line so I was engaged with my back turned toward the ball while he made that touchdown. Lester's done great, he's done adjusting, he's a good kid. He's a dog. He's got that dog in him."

Farmington trailed for all but the last 21 seconds of the second half, yet kept doing the little things right, which eventually added up to a win.

Eldridge said both Elsik and Russell Hodge ran the football really well, and noted receiver Hunter Reaves played defense all night, too, and made an interception.

"I thought we were able to get the ball to different playmakers, which allowed Harrison not to be able to focus on one guy," Eldridge said.

Cornerback Brandon Clark returned a punt 20 yards, Elsik had a 46-yard kickoff return and Reaves returned one kickoff 25 yards while Titus Brown was 5 for 5 kicking P.A.T.s and Lester passed to Burfitt for a key 2-point conversion to insure Harrison couldn't win by a field goal in the final minute to highlight special teams.

Defensive back Brycin Beaver and junior defensive end Taylor Conran made 6 solo tackles apiece and each had 3 assists.

"What I was telling our guys even at halftime. Every play is going to matter in the second half. Every second's going to matter and it did. I'm just thankful our guys kept believing, kept playing hard, it was a big time win for us," Eldridge said.

Farmington continues 5A West play this week against Alma, while Harrison hosts Prairie Grove.

Farmington 43, Harrison 40

Harrison^--^0^13^13^14^--^40

Farmington^--^7^0^14^22^--^43

First Quarter

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 41-yard pass from Ayden Lester (Titus Brown kick), 5:26.

Second Quarter

Harrison -- Brody Burge 35-yard field goal, 9:20.

Harrison -- Brandon Long 25-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 4:29.

Harrison -- Brody Burge 39-yard field goal, 0:02.

Third Quarter

Harrison -- Tag Glidewell 51-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 10:13.

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 9-yard pass from Ayden Lester (Titus Brown kick), 5:30.

Harrison -- Brandon Long 1-yard run (pass failed), 2:33.

Farmington -- Ayden Lester 2-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 0:42.

Fourth Quarter

Harrison -- Brandon Long 2-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 10:35.

Farmington -- Luke Elsik 8-yard run (Titus Brown kick), 7:11.

Harrison -- Brandon Long 55-yard run (Brody Burge kick), 3:17.

Farmington -- Akin Johnson 6-yard pass from Ayden Lester (Titus Brown kick), 2:24.

Farmington -- Dawson Keaton 6-yard pass from Ayden Lester (Gabe Burfitt pass from Ayden Lester), 0:21.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Harrison

Total plays^65^72

First downs^14^20

Total offense^289^506

Rushes-yards^25-66^44-384

Passing yards^223^122

Rush average^2.7^8.7

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^16-25-223-4-1^7-13-122-0-2

Punts-Avg.^2-42.0^N/A

Penalties-Yds^12-44^21-75

Turnovers^2^2

Fumbles lost^1^0

Interceptions^1^2

Third-down conversion^6-11^5-12

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 11-46, Russell Hodge 12-23, Ayden Lester 1-1, Jacquel Brown 1-(-4). Totals 25-66. Harrison, 44-384.

Passing -- Farmington, Ayden Lester 16-25-223-4-1. Harrison, Mason Ketterman 7-13-122-0-2.

Receiving -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 6-124, Akin Johnson 4-59, Jagger Gordon 3-17, Russell Hodge 1-9, Gabe Burfitt 1-3. Totals 16-223. Harrison, 7-122.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington senior tight end Jagger Gordon (6-0, 167) caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester in the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The score was the Cardinals' first since the first quarter and ended 20 straight points by the Goblins. Gordon finished with 3 receptions for 17 yards before leaving with an injury. His teammates prevailed in the final minute with an interception leading to the game-winning touchdown with 21 seconds left and a 43-40 down-to-the-wire win in the 5A West opener over Harrison.

