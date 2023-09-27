Column: Elements of faith keep Farmington resilient

FARMINGTON -- Elements of faith empowered Farmington to stay resilient when the chips were down before squeezing out a nail-biting 43-40 win to open 5A West football play against Harrison Friday.

Farmington football fans, who stayed, got treated to a wild finish with the Cardinals pulling a 43-40 win out of the fires of adversity over Harrison Friday.

Farmington trailed for all but the last 21 seconds of the second half and it seemed like things kept blowing up in their face, yet they maintained their composure and found a way to win.

Getting A Break

"I'm so proud of these guys. We've been talking about how the tide's going to turn and we're going to get a break here and there. We got a break, thank you, Jesus," said Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge, referring to junior middle linebacker Morgan Schader's interception and 36-yard return that set up the game winning touchdown.

Schader said the coaches prepared him to make that play.

"We ran that play so many times in practice and I was so ready for it. I saw the little cross route and I came and I just caught it. It was awesome," Schader said.

Thirty-six yards later Harrison shoved him out of bounds at its own 15.

"I thought I was going to score. I was running full speed. I ran with my head down, I was trying to score," Schader said.

Dedicated To Grandfather

Schader's grandfather, Carroll Ray Bell, 72, of Farmington, passed away September 14. Anytime Schader played a game, Bell always asked about it, every baseball and football contest and Schader dedicated the game to his grandfather. He wrote "for Ray, Ray," for how he addressed his grandfather on his wrist tape.

"He was just a great person in my life. He loved sports more than anybody," Schader said.

Schader's faith believes one day he will see his grandfather again and convinced his grandfather will be proud of the interception and runback.

The Cardinals were hit with one thing after another. Receiver Akin Johnson had two catches taken away because officials ruled he was out-of-bounds, then caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Lester that enabled Farmington to close the gap to 40-35 with 2:24 remaining.

Overcoming A Fumble

The Cardinal defense held and forced a punt that Hunter Reaves returned to Harrison's 33, but on first down the ball was fumbled with the Goblins recovering with 5:12 remaining in the fourth.

"Every time something bad happens we put on more steam. When something bad happens like we fumbled, we had to go out there and make another stop, and then clutch by one of our sophomores. Dawson Keaton stepped up and got us in the box, so we handled adversity really good," said cornerback Brandon Clark. "It feels good, start of the conference race, set the tone."

Two plays stood out in Clark's mind, Johnson's 6-yard scoring reception that put Farmington within 40-35 at the 2:24 mark of the fourth quarter and Keaton's game-winning catch on Lester's 6-yard pass on the heels of Schader's interception and runback.

Lester rolled out to his left, had a defender coming at him, who tried to bat the pass down, but Keaton somehow came up with it, one yard deep in the end zone, as a Goblin defender knocked him down.

"Dawson ran a great route, made a great play on the ball and we just scored. We just played with swagger the whole second half, scored almost every drive," Lester said. "It was a great second half. The defense started off, got a stop and gave us the ball to win the game."

On the critical 2-point conversion, which insured Harrison couldn't win with a field goal, Lester made eye contact with his receiver before finding Gabe Burfitt in the back of the end zone. Burfitt switched directions and broke open.

"Me and Gabe just looked at each other and there was nothing, so go back the other direction and just throw it to him. He made a good play," Lester said.

Harrison's Last Chance

Leading 43-40, Farmington withstood a last second effort by Harrison. Goblin quarterback Mason Ketterman (7-of-13, 122 yards, 2 interceptions) completed passes of 13 and 35 yards, setting up one last chance from the Cardinal 40 with two seconds left.

Clark was on the field as a throw into the end zone fell incomplete and Farmington could, at last, lay hold of a 43-40 victory. He, too, noticed fans leaving in the second half.

"They didn't believe in us, but God did, like a lot of the fans were leaving and then no one believed in us, but we put on more steam and God believed in us so we got it done," Clark said.

In the post game huddle coaches praised Keaton for his clutch reception of a tipped pass for the game-winning touchdown, Clark yelled, "That was God."

Proving Skeptics Wrong

Offensive tackle Kaleb Harris (6-2, 255) wants to prove the skeptics wrong, for writing off the Cardinals after losses to Class 7A schools Springdale (42-38) and Rogers (38-3) in nonconference play.

"They just never believed in us. Everybody's been telling us we're the worst in the conference, and we just showed them what we could do," Harris said. "We all believe in the Lord, we can all put that to the Lord."

Senior offensive tackle Truitt Rowland (6-1, 260) agreed, saying spiritual components helped the team stay strong even when they noticed a stream of fans leaving in the second half.

"We're big time on God. We pray before every game, we pray after every practice, we believe. Fans were leaving and they didn't believe in us. God believed in us and we put on more steam and we didn't quit. They thought they had the win. They thought they had it locked down and we took advantage of that," Rowland said.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.