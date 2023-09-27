Council approves $4.45-million downtown contract

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A bid on a downtown construction project for storm drainage and roadway improvements along sections of Buchanan and Kate Smith streets has been reduced almost 50% in price to fit the city's budget for the work.

Brothers Construction of Van Buren submitted a low bid of $8.7 million in July for Phase 2A of the downtown rehab project, a cost much higher than the money available.

Chuck Wiley, public works director, said the engineer for the project, Burns McDonnell, and Brothers had worked together diligently the last few weeks to "whittle" down the costs.

Prairie Grove City Council approved two resolutions at its meeting Sept. 18 for the project.

The first resolution authorizes the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Brothers Construction, Inc., to construct Phase 2A and accept a change order for the costs.

The change order shows that the original price of $8.7 million will be reduced $4.2 million for a new contract price of $4.45 million. The project is to be substantially completed in 270 days.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said the city will use $2.5 million in street/drainage bond money, $1.35 million in water bond money and possibly $650,000 from the street department reserves to pay for Phase 2A.

Generally, the new scope of work for Phase 2A will include:

Drainage improvements along Kate Smith Street.

Roadway, curb and sidewalk improvements along the south side of Buchanan from Kate Smith Street, west 800 feet.

Roadway and curb improvements along Kate Smith from Buchanan Street to Parks Street.

City council member Chris Powell asked Wiley what had been taken out of the original contract and Wiley said the ditch along Buchanan next to Prairie Grove Cemetery would remain open, instead of being filled in to install sidewalks. Sidewalks along Kate Smith were taken out of the contract and this will be completed in-house, Wiley said. In addition, new lights planned for west of Mock Street were deleted from the project.

The council approved a second resolution for services from Burns McDonnell for task order #4 and task order #5 for the project.

Services for task order #4 include providing construction administration and observation to assist the city during the project for a price not to exceed $204,342.

Task order #5 authorizes a lump sum fee of $118,336 to Burns McDonnell for environmental documentation and evaluation of cultural resources and historic properties, biological investigations and hazardous/regulated materials.

In other action, the council:

Gave gave its OK for Mayor David Faulk to negotiate with Risley Architects of Fort Smith on a contract to design a new police department building. Faulk said he would bring back a contract for the council to approve next month. The city is looking at options whether to remodel and expand the police department or build a stand-along structure on the adjacent property

approved a resolution for personnel changes for city employees, police and fire related to accruing vacation time, carrying over accrued vacation time and selling back unused vacation time.