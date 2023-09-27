County extension agent receives award

Collin Massey with Washington County Extension Office recently received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2023 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in Des Moines, Iowa.

Massey was one of several honorees with less than 10 years of service and selected by their peers, who represent the top 1% of the membership. He has has served Washington County Extension clientele since 2013. After five years as an agent for water quality, he accepted the position as extension agent for horticulture in 2019.

Massey works closely with small fruit and vegetable producers, home gardeners, and University of Arkansas faculty, assisting with invasive species management, producer workshops, demonstrations, and home and farm site visits. He supports more than 280 Master Gardeners and was awarded Master Gardener Agent of the Year in 2021.