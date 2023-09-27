Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Children attending Lincoln Public Libfrary's storytime on Sept. 20 work on a soup craft with children's director Leandra Kapity. Soup was the theme this day. Other themes planned for fall include pigs, birds, pumpkins, goats and leaves. The library will have a costume contest and a movie on Oct. 25. Lincoln has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Children attending Lincoln Public Libfrary's storytime on Sept. 20 work on a soup craft with children's director Leandra Kapity. Soup was the theme this day. Other themes planned for fall include pigs, birds, pumpkins, goats and leaves. The library will have a costume contest and a movie on Oct. 25. Lincoln has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Children attending Lincoln Public Libfrary's storytime on Sept. 20 work on a soup craft with children's director Leandra Kapity. Soup was the theme this day. Other themes planned for fall include pigs, birds, pumpkins, goats and leaves. The library will have a costume contest and a movie on Oct. 25. Lincoln has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.