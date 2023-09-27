Farmington Fall Festival set for Saturday

FARMINGTON -- Creekside Park is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 if you are looking for another fun, community fall outing with food, live music and local vendors.

Farmington Fall Festival, sponsored by Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Creekside Park, 99 Broyes St.

Along with food, craft and other vendors, the fall festival will have facepainting and a photo booth set up for families and visitors to take photos with a fall background. Kids Unlimited of Farmington is providing carnival games for children.

Art work submitted by students at Williams and Folsom elementary schools in Farmington will be on display at the festival. The city's Community Development Committee sponsored the art contest.

In addition, members of Farmington Garden Club will be handing out bags with free daffodil bulbs for residents to plant this fall and enjoy the flowers in the spring. The daffodil bulbs will come with planting instructions.

Farmington Veterinary Clinic is providing $15 rabies vaccines, and Farmington police and fire departments will be on site for Touch-a-Truck.

Erica Murphy and Michelle Tabor, managers of Farmington Farmers Market, also are coordinating this year's Fall Festival.

"We're really excited that it is as big it is and at the response we've had," Murphy said last week.

So far, she said, more than 80 vendors are signed up to participate, more than double the number from 2022. Four food vendors are registered for the event.

Murphy said live music will be going on in two locations at the festival.

Inside Out Studio and some of its music students will perform in the large pavilion off Broyles Street. A line dance demonstration also will go on at 10 a.m. at the large pavilion.

Other bands will be set up to perform near the smaller pavilion. These bands include Green Gar, JJ Taylor and Bourbon Highway, Natural State of Mind, Kaitlin Carlson and Shira the Artist and Mr. Austin.