Farmington schools to induct six into Hall of Honor

FARMINGTON -- The second annual Farmington Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Cardinal Arena with a black tie banquet.

Farmington Cardinal fans are invited to join the school's athletic department for a celebration honoring six new inductees. Hall of Honor committee chairman Beau Thompson, who serves as the school's athletic director, hails the Class of 2023 as comprising "six outstanding individuals," including Brad Blew, Jessica Carter-McCollough, Roy Hummel, Bryan Law, Keith Marrs and Liz Williams-Caudle.

"This year, we are privileged to welcome an exceptional group of inductees. This class epitomizes excellence in athletics and academics and celebrates individuals who played pivotal roles in shaping Farmington Public Schools into what it stands as today," Thompson stated in a press release.

Tickets are available online only at bit.ly/3OUQ8WS. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 29. No tickets will be sold at the door, and online purchases are required for entry to the event.

A Sept. 12 press release refers to the group as "esteemed inductees for the Class of 2023 into the Farmington Hall of Honor," and goes on to state that "this illustrious institution pays tribute to distinguished Farmington alumni, dedicated district staff members, and outstanding community members who have left an indelible mark or achieved remarkable milestones within our beloved school and town."

Brad Blew

Blew spent 34 years at Farmington (1986-2020) with a 468-164 career record as head girls' basketball coach with nine conference titles, seven state semifinal appearances, two state runner-ups, and a state championship in 2004. The recipient of Coach of the Year honors 14 times by various media outlets, Blew was inducted into the Arkansas Activities Association Hall of Fame in 2018. As athletic director, Blew played an instrumental role in adding five new sports programs to Farmington, including volleyball as well as boys and girls soccer, and in the planning and construction of new and upgraded sports facilities. Blew's wife, Lori, is a long-time employee of Farmington Public Schools and a current school board member. They have two children, Taylor Abrecht and Dr. Bo Blew, both Farmington graduates, as well as three grandchildren residing in Farmington.

Jessica Carter-McCullough

Carter-McCollough regularly lit up the nets in girls basketball. She holds the school single game scoring record for girls basketball with a 47-point outburst. Carter-McCullough's Lady Cardinal teams achieved an undefeated home record of 65-0 and overall record of 87-14 between 1997 and 2000. She was a three-time All-State selection and went on to play Division I women's college basketball for Mississippi State University where she lettered four years. She ranks second in all-time 3-point shooting percentage at Mississippi State. She is married to Zach Rundle and has two children, Easton and Carter McCollough, both Farmington students.

Roy Hummel

Hummel is remembered for dedicating his life to serving children and the Farmington community. During his 23-year tenure as an employee of Farmington Public Schools, he served as the FFA advisor and taught agricultural education. His contributions extended beyond the classroom, as he also held roles on the Farmington City Council, Farmington Planning Board, Farmington School Board, Washington County Planning Board, and Washington Water Authority. Roy found immense joy in his Washington County Fair Board role, where he served as poultry superintendent and secretary for many years. Roy passed away on January 17, 2021, and is survived by his wife, Betty, with whom he tirelessly worked to ensure the growth and prosperity of Farmington students and the community at large.

Keith Marrs

Marrs played on both Farmington state championship football teams in 1972 and 1973 under legendary coach Allen Holland. The Cardinals went undefeated in 1973, the only season that's ever been accomplished in school history. He was named All-Conference twice, served as team captain in 1973 and received All-State honors for his senior season of 1973. Marrs was named to the National All-Midwest team, a distinction given to 10 Arkansans in 1973. Marrs graduated in 1974. Marrs married Sharron Wilson in 1977, and they have two daughters, Denise and Amanda, both Farmington graduates. Over the past 40 years, Marrs served the community as a realtor and entrepreneur, extending Farmington's influence across Northwest Arkansas.

Liz Williams-Caudle

Williams-Caudle knows about knocking on the door, then pushing through to realize a dream. She led the 2003 Lady Cardinal girls basketball team coached by Blew to conference and district titles before finishing as state runner-up. The next season Farmington won it all, including an undefeated conference championship, highlighted by Bi-County, Alma tournament, district, regional and Class 3A State championships. Her teams went 81-12. Among her accolades, she was named both State MVP and All-Star MVP. Williams-Caudle graduated in 2004 and signed with Division 1 Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. She later concluded her playing career at Arkansas Tech due to knee injuries. She is married to Farmington graduate Michael Caudle, and they have two children, Payton and Rylee, as well as Lauren Holmes and Zac McCash as cherished family members. Williams-Caudle currently is district associate athletic director for Fayetteville Public Schools.

Bryan Law

Law served Farmington schools for 21 years in various roles. He arrived on the scene as head football coach in 1999, and went on to serve as assistant principal, assistant superintendent, and finally superintendent. During his tenure as head football coach, the 2000 Cardinals achieved one of the best records in school history by going 11-1. That season saw the Cardinals finish undefeated in the league and win an outright conference championship. As a district-level administrator, Law's visionary leadership expanded school infrastructure. He oversaw the construction of a second elementary school, middle school expansion, along with development and construction of the new high school campus in phases that began with the opening of Cardinal Arena and a fine arts center in January of 2015. The new high school was completed in 2017, followed by the Farmington Sports Complex in 2019.

