Photos courtesy Farmington Chamber of Commerce Farmington Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf tournament Sept. 21 at Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club to raise money for scholarships for Farmington High seniors. This year's winning team: Mayor Ernie Penn, Cole Cantrell, Wyatt Vinson and Robert Parker. The tournament had 14 teams in it.

Golfing for students osh Frye, president of Farmington Chamber of Commerce, left, stands with his team sponsored by First Security Bank at the chambers Joe Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament held Sept. 21. Frye played with Lee Dancer, Paul Younger and Chuck Bell.

Capt. Chad Parrish with Farmington Police Department watches as Tanner Denham putts during the Chamber's annual golf tournament held last week in Fayetteville.



