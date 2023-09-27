Gravette sweeps Lady Cards

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (8-5, 4-3 4A-1) lost to Gravette (17-1, 6-0 4A-1), in three straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The Lady Lions pounded 34 kills. Sophomore Piper Batie, a 6-feet-2 outside hitter, topped the Lady Lions with 13 kills on 32 attempts with only 3 errors for a.312 percentage. Junior Ella Pinches added 7 kills on 22 swings with 3 errors, and senior Keeley Elsea chipped in 6 kills on 12 attempts to achieve a .500 percentage with no errors. Senior Graci Moffit finished with 4 kills.

Pinches finished with 18 assists, while senior Laney Chilton and Elsea served 2 aces apiece. The team serving percentage ranked a sky high 86.2 percent. Chilton (17) and Batie (13) contributed 30 of the team's 56 digs.