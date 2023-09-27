Hundreds search for missing boy

PRAIRIE GROVE -- First responders from multiple departments in Northwest Arkansas and hundreds of others joined together in searching for a missing child last week.

The missing boy, 6-year-old Case Welk, was finally found later that evening, in the very back of his mother's vehicle.

Case's mother, Tira Welk, thanked everyone in a Facebook post.

"I will say it again," she wrote. "I cannot thank everyone enough! Friends, family, acquaintances, neighbors and people I do not even know showed up for us in a big way to offer love and support on the most terrifying night of my life."

Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department said the call came in on the non-emergency line at 8:01 p.m., Sept. 18, from Case's parents that they had been looking for him for a while and had not been able to find him.

O'Brien said Case's mother had left to go to the gym and his father thought Case was walking across the street to a friend's house. At 6:30 p.m., the dad learned his son wasn't at the friend's house. He called his wife, who left the gym and started looking for her son.

Unknown to everyone, Case had hidden in the back of his mother's vehicle and was in the vehicle when she drove away to go to the gym.

First responders and citizens began showing up when people learned over social media that the boy was missing, O'Brien said. He said the mother's vehicle was not searched during that time because she was out going door to door trying to find her son.

O'Brien said so many people showed up in the neighborhood to help that the police department decided to set up a command center in the Harps parking lot. This became crowded with people involved in the search, so the command center was moved to the fire department.

The young boy was finally found about 10 p.m., when first responders made a call to the house to check on the mom and the police department was in the process of bringing in a dog for search and rescue.

O'Brien said Willie Watts, assistant fire chief with Fayetteville Fire Department, was at the boy's home tending to the mother when he started looking around.

"He walks up to her car, opens the back and finds the boy in the very back of the vehicle," O'Brien said, adding he suspects the boy first got in the vehicle just to hide and then fell asleep at some point.

O'Brien said he was amazed at the response to help find the missing boy.

He said there were people from the Sheriff's office, multiple police and fire departments, school administrators, pastors and city officials, including Mayor David Faulk.

"Prairie Grove is a bedroom community where a lot of law enforcement officers live. Pretty much most of them were there helping," O'Brien said.

The police department's Facebook page was filled with comments from people grateful that Case had been safely found.

"It takes a good community coming together to make this happen," said one post. "Great job everyone."