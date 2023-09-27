In memory of Jerry Leach

LINCOLN -- The Arkansas Country Doctors Museum has named its new artifact and preservation building after long-time benefactor Jerry Allen Leach.

The museum's board of directors held a dedication ceremony Sept. 16 for the Jerry Leach Artifact and Preservation Building.

The building was open to the public that day for the first and only time, said board President Amanda Jo Lee.

Lee became emotional as she talked about Leach and how it was his "ultimate dream" for the Doctors Museum to have a building to store its artifacts.

Leach, who grew up in Dutch Mills, was a founding board member of the museum and supported the museum in many ways over the years. He also donated money for a new artifacts building.

"He had a heart for history," Lee said. "He got to see the plans and approved every square foot of this building."

She said it was fitting that the building is named in memory of Leach, who passed away Oct. 12, 2021.

Lee also thanked Redeemed Construction of Lincoln, contractor for the building, the city of Lincoln, Tim and Amy Leach (Jerry Leach's son and daughter-in-law) and Alec Pitts for landscaping.

The plaque for the building lists a number of people and organizations that donated to the project.

State Rep. Kendra Moore, who represents the Lincoln area for District 23, wrote a letter to the museum board about the new building. Moore and her husband, Joshua, own Redeemed Construction.

"This structure, committed to Jerry's honor, will remain as a sign of his sacrificial devotion to the protection of medication in rural areas and as a method for showing the next generation its significance," Moore said.

The museum board held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building in October 2022. The 1,700-square-foot building, located next to the museum on Starr Avenue, is climate controlled and has two large rooms, one for storing artifacts and the other an area for volunteers to create and work on new exhibits.

Lee said the museum is looking for new board members and volunteers. She encouraged those interested in being involved with the Country Doctors Museum to contact the museum for more information.

The museum was founded in 1994 by Dr. Harold Boyer, the son of Dr. Herbert Boyer, to honor his father and other Arkansas country doctors for their heroism, selfless service and unique contributions to the people and history of Arkansas.

It is the second country doctors museum in the United States and has a mission to "honor, preserve and educate about the history and heroism of country doctors in Arkansas, the unique history and culture of the Ozark area, and the history of medical theory and practice."

The museum is located in the clinic and the private home complex used by three doctors who lived and worked on the premises from 1936-1973, according to a history about the museum. These three doctors were Dr. John Lacy Bean, who started the Lincoln Clinic in 1936; Dr. Karl A.M. Bergenstal, who practiced in the clinic during 1945-46; and Dr. Herbert Boyer who purchased the clinic in 1946 and practiced until the early 1970s.

The complex includes the Harold L. Boyer Education Building, completed in October 2004, a Memorial Room and a Wall of Honor that features information about country doctors who served in Arkansas.

For more information, contact the museum, (479) 824-4307; [email protected] or go to the website, www.drmuseum.net.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The new Jerry Leach Artifacts and Preservation Building will be used by staff and volunteers with the Arkansas Country Doctors Museum to store artifacts and create new exhibits. The building was dedicated in a ceremony held Sept. 16.



Lynn Kutter/Entrprise-Leader The Arkansas Country Doctors Museum opened its new artifacts and preservation building to the public on Sept 16 as part of the dedication ceremony. The building has two large rooms, one for storing artifacts and the other for creating new exhibits.

