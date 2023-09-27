Lincoln graduate promoted in Army National Guard

FORT CHAFFEE -- John Christian "Chris" Brock, a 1986 graduate of Lincoln High School, recently was promoted to lieutenant colonel with the Arkansas Army National Guard.

His promotion ceremony was held Aug. 28 at the Post Chapel in Fort Chaffee.

Born in Fayetteville in 1968 and raised in Lincoln, Lt. Col. John Christian "Chris" Brock graduated Lincoln High in 1986 and from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1999.

He began his military career in 1986 when he enlisted in the United States Army as an armored cavalry scout. Shortly after Basic One Station Unit Training at Fort Knox Kentucky, Brock was assigned to the 5ID at Fort Polk, La. He Served as scout observer, patrol leader, Bradley gunner and 4.2 Inch mortar gunner among other assignments.

After Operation Just Cause and Operation Desert Storm, Brock returned to Arkansas where he attended the University of Arkansas and enlisted in the Arkansas Army National Guard in 1996. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997. Attaining a B.S. Degree in agricultural engineering in 1999, he was commissioned a field artillery second lieutenant on Sept. 3, 2003, as the War on Terror commenced. Brock served in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Spartan Security and Operation Inherent Resolve.

His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (2nd award), Army Commendation Medal (6th Award), Army Achievement Medal (6th Award), Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (3rd award), National Defense Service Medal (3rd award), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device (3rd award), Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd award), Arkansas Army National Guard Federal Service Ribbon, NATO Non Article 5 Service medal, the German Shutzenschnur marksmanship badge (Gold), Order of the Golden Spur, Order of St Barbara, Arkansas National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon, Danish Contingent ribbon, and the Army Superior Unit Award.

Brock has served the Arkansas Army National Guard for the past 26 years in many positions. He is currently the commander of the Mission Training Complex Chaffee.

Brock's accomplishments include his marriage of 29 years to Kimberly Ann (Goolsby) Brock and his son Cadet John Alexander "Lex" Brock of the 142FAB as well as the soldiers of Army National Guard and members of the active services he has had the privilege to serve with.