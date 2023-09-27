Momentum swings away from Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Several missed opportunities, including a fourth down conversion and touchdown erased by penalty, along with turnovers swung momentum as Pea Ridge defeated Prairie Grove, 41-14, Friday.

Prairie Grove ran off 16 plays to start the game, but failed to convert fourth-and-three from the Blackhawks' 28, turning the ball over on downs. The same thing happened to Pea Ridge after crossing into Tiger territory with Blackhawk quarterback Gavin Dixon smothered on fourth-and-one at Prairie Grove's 36.

The first quarter ended in a 0-0 tie.

Prairie Grove advanced the ball 44 yards and appeared to convert fourth-and-eight from the Pea Ridge 20-yard-line with quarterback Luke Vance passing to Jace Edwards, who was hit out at the Blackhawk 10, but the play was called back by penalty, putting the Tigers in fourth-and-19.

Vance completed another pass to tight end David Stephens, whom Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier praised for turning in a solid performance with 5 receptions for 95 yards in the loss.

"David Stephens had a really nice game," Abshier said.

Stephens was tackled three yards short and momentum began to swing away from Prairie Grove from that point onward.

"The momentum swing was huge. That was one of them. There were others," Abshier said. "We just didn't have them ready like we thought we did. Pea Ridge played really well. They ran twice as many plays as we did."

Prairie Grove's next possession ended with an interception, and Pea Ridge drove 50 yards in six plays to take the lead on Seth Foster's 27-yard run. Trailing 6-0 the Tigers received the kickoff but fumbled on their next play and Pea Ridge recovered at the Tigers' 15.

Three plays later, Brayden Wright reeled in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dixon, who then threw to Waylon Fletcher for the 2-point conversion and a 14-0 Blackhawk lead with 1:20 left in the first half.

Foster added a 6-yard carry to paydirt for the Blackhawks 47 seconds into the third and the visitors took a 21-0 lead.

Prairie Grove answered with fullback Cale Bray busting a 42-yard run to daylight. Edwards ran in a 2-point conversion and the Tigers were still in the game at the 7:49 mark of the third.

That was as close as they would get.

Pea Ridge got touchdowns from Foster on a 7-yard run and Dixon's 35-yard pass to Wright, along with Foster's 49-yard run with just over four minutes elapsed in the fourth quarter to build a 41-8 lead.

Prairie Grove's second touchdown came on Blake Coughran's 14-yard run with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers travel to Harrison this week. The Goblins lost 43-40 to Farmington Friday and Abshier said he was impressed with both teams on film.

"Harrison is a really good team. Farmington looked really good. We better straighten our act up in a hurry. We need to get better and improve on what we're doing," Abshier said.

Abshier noted three starters are down and one on the mend.

"Depth is a key thing in the 5A, seems like it's more important than in the 4A," Abshier said. "But everyone has to deal with the same thing."

Pea Ridge 41, Prairie Grove 14

Pea Ridge^--^0^14^20^7^--^41

Prairie Grove^--^0^0^8^6^--^14

Second Quarter

Pea Ridge - Seth Foster 27-yard run (kick failed), 3:01.

Pea Ridge -- Brayden Wright 1-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (Waylon Fletcher pass from Gavin Dixon), 1:20.

Third Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Seth Foster 6-yard run (Damian Trejo kick), 11:13.

Prairie Grove -- Cale Bray 42-yard run (Jace Edwards run), 7:49.

Pea Ridge -- Seth Foster 7-yard run (run failed), 5:06.

Pea Ridge -- Brayden Wright 35-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (Damian Trejo kick), 2:59.

Fourth Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Seth Foster 49-yard run (Damian Trejo kick), 7:58.

Prairie Grove -- Blake Coughran 14-yard run (run failed), 2:22.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Pea Ridge

First downs^15^N/A

Total offense^353^328

Rushes-yards^46-223^22-234

Passing yards^130^94

Rush average^4.8^10.6

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^10-20-130-0-2^6-13-94-2-0.

Turnovers^4^0

Fumbles lost^1^0

Interceptions^3^0

Third down^5-15^4-8

Penalties-Yds^5-85^4-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Cale Bray 5-59, Elijah Sugg 5-40, Joe Sims 10-31, Blake Coughran 7-30, Jace Edwards 10-29, Alex Abshier 2-24, Luke Vance 4-12, Asher Linn 3-2. Totals 46-223. Pea Ridge, 22-234.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Luke Vance 9-17-126-0-1. Alex Abshier 1-3-4-0-1. Pea Ridge, Gavin Dixon 6-13-94-2-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, David Stephens 5-95, Asher Linn 1-18, Jace Edwards 1-6, Blake Coughran 1-4, Cale Bray 1-3. Totals 10-130. Pea Ridge, 6-94.