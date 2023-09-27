OPINION: State’s FOI debate rages on, with no ‘truce’ in sight

The special session ended more than a week ago, but the 'after effects' if you are Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, still linger on – a bitter taste in your mouth, a sharpened stick stuck in one's craw.

It wasn't enough to again offer a tax break for high-end wage earners and a "credit" to those who make more than the average Arkansas public school teachers, policeman, fireman and most public servants, but still her tax break passed.

So did a few other minute laws that the nation's youngest governor wished to be passed.

But she did not get what she really wanted.

Nor did her minions, like state Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, the President Pro Tempore of the state Senate. He didn't get his way on the FOI.

Hester, like always, was "carrying the water" for someone else – this time at the behest of our governor, to severely "gut" the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The young'uns to the FOI fight spouted that the old "aging law" scheme for many to digest wasn't relevant to today's politics.

The Freedom of Information Act has been on the books almost 60 years, and of the last 20 years, under vigorous assault from all corners – those serving in state and local governments. The same FOI that was to allow the press to make sure those doing business or those elected officials were simply doing their sworn duty as elected officer holders.

Suddenly, even with a working papers' exemption from the bill's first inception almost 60 years ago, our governor and some other cabinet level folks want to exchange proposals, paperwork, emails, texts, and other forms of communication alleging "ways" to keep the future workings of bills, ordinances, acts, executive orders, etc., all from the prying eyes of the public.

This is not a joke.

If the current administration wants to exempt itself from a law on the books of the state, and leave the state open to a lawsuit, under this new proposal all it must do is enlist legal counsel, be it the state's attorney general or other legal counsel, to hold this proposal a "secret" from prying eyes of the public and the press.

The real key to all of this is that our current attorney general seems to only want to do exactly what the governor asks of him. One gets the distinct impression not only does he parrot her exact dogma, but he clearly hears that dog whistle when summoned to the governor's office.

Other state elected officials, you can be sure, got the same marching orders as our attorney general and lieutenant governor from the chief executive office: "go against me and you will be primaried."

That was the same horror that members of the Legislature felt in the recent special session that was more contentious than any recent full or special session of memory.

A cynic of Arkansas could conclude that "evil forces against the public's right to know," tried to have its way in the session. More than a few members of the General Assembly felt the enormous pressure from the governor's office for sweeping changes. But the far right as the Conduit crowd and even those few, but left-leaning public interest groups and individuals began fighting for the FOI to be left alone rather than make these sweeping changes the governor wanted.

Many had felt they had gone to a hellish place for those miserable three days; it was like a place between heaven and hell, the place they found themselves in a spot filled with dissonance and a loud cacophony of ruinous threats, innuendo, and outright hatred of others in very the same room.

And in the end, our governor and such inept, fitful followers and Sen. Hester, squeezed out a bill. The result was that many of those who should be working with the governor, gave her only a pure sample of what she wanted. She was to be defeated at one's own game of fear and loathing by a real coalition of Arkansans who wanted the FOI left alone.

Arkansas needs the FOI to remain intact, or else we may be watching the final days of a government held accountable to the public exists in our state.

I'm not one for stepping backwards in how this state is being run. Are you?

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.