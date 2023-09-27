Police report

Manage Subscription
by Lynn Kutter | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON

Knikyla Moorman, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 18 in connection with DWI- drugs, leaving scene of an accident, careless driving, expired tags.

Stephen Kemp, 46, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 22 in connection with public intoxication.

Christina Hayes, 41, of Farmington, was arrested Sept. 24 in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Robin Cashdollar, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 13 in connection with DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and prohibited driving, failure to obey a stop sign.

Katie Henderson, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 16 in connection with DWI, speeding, open container.

Mateo Zamayoa, 20, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 16 in connection with DUI, careless and prohibited driving, open container, minor in possession of alcohol, refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Joshua Cartwright, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested Sept. 17 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol, driving on suspended license, careless and prohibited driving.

David Perkins, 50, of Westville, Okla., was arrested Sept. 17 in connection with DWI, speeding, failure to field to an emergency vehicle, careless and prohibited driving.

Eric Winters, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 19 in connection with public intoxication.

