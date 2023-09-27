Prairie Grove standout volleyballers





PRAIRIE GROVE -- Neither junior Emma Kate Vertz nor 2021 graduate Sydney Stearman go around in the style of Muhammad Ali proclaiming themselves among Prairie Grove's greatest all-time volleyball players. Neither young lady would make a very good professional wrestler because they simply don't run off at the mouth.

Both focused on the task at hand, excelling at making their teammates better in carving out storied positions among Lady Tiger volleyball that should make both viable candidates for Prairie Grove's Hall of Pride in the future.

Vertz became the second Lady Tiger to reach a volleyball 1,000 career total in three years with 33 assists against Gravette Thursday.

Vertz needed 28 assists coming into the match to reach the milestone, which she accomplished to join Stearman who reached 1,000 career digs against Gentry during her senior season on Oct. 15, 2020.

"One thing that Sydney and Emma Kate have in common is, man, they play with hustle and they play with heart and if you can play with hustle and heart, you can reach those milestones like a thousand digs or a thousand assists," said Prairie Grove head volleyball coach LindseyBiocic.

Alumni In House

Stearman was among a host of former Lady Tigers in attendance to witness Vertz' feat as the program celebrated "alumni night," but the Lady Lions didn't cooperate with a fairy tale script by knocking off Prairie Grove, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13, handing Prairie Grove only its second conference loss of the season.

"It was great to have them. When we did alumni and I heard all the girls who were coming back, it kind of brings you some joy because they put so much into this program and the fact that they want to come now and support the girls who are in their shoes that they were once in I think is awesome. I'm trying to build a tradition here where we bring back that alumni and they're proud to say that they're Prairie Grove volleyball players," Biocic said.

Back in 2020, Biocic presented Stearman with a plaque commemorating her achievement after the match but that didn't happen Thursday because Vertz opted to postpone the celebration after the loss.

Stearman handed Vertz the ultimate compliment, saying she is very proud of Vertz' achievement and wishes she could have played with her. Stearman graduated in the spring of 2021. Vertz began her freshman season in the fall of 2021.

"I'm actually kind of jealous that I never got to play with Emma Kate because I really admire her work ethic and everything she's done to work so hard to get there," Stearman said. "She plays travel [volleyball] over the summers and I think that plays a really big part in everything she's done."

Distinguished Athletes

Other differences distinguished the separate paths of Stearman and Vertz.

Biocic coached Stearman in seventh grade, then left Prairie Grove to take the head coaching job at Rogers Heritage for three seasons before returning to the Lady Tigers for her senior year. Former Prairie Grove volleyball coach Mat Stewart kept Stearman's statistics from her first three seasons of varsity volleyball (2017-2019) and provided that information to Biocic.

Vertz has played her entire high school career for Biocic, who kept Stearman's approaching milestone a secret in order to spring a surprise on her in 2020. Stearman knew she was close, but didn't know how close.

During her Oct. 15, 2020, home match against Gentry Stearman started to sense something out of the ordinary might be happening when Biocic went ballistic in a good way, yelling at her.

"She went crazy for one dig that I would make normally and I was really confused. I didn't know what was going on," Stearman said after the 2020 match.

Biocic decided to inform Vertz she was within reach of attaining 1,000 career assists and would likely get there in Thursday's match.

"We were down 10-4 in the fifth set and we came back and we tied it up, 10-10. It was back and forth, back and forth, just a couple of silly mistakes that got it and they earned that last point. That was a great attack on their end," Biocic said.

Volleyball Triple Double

Vertz frequently attains the volleyball version of the triple double in assists, digs and sometimes kills.

"She's just an all-around very good player. I'm waiting for her to get a quadruple double. If she can get 10 aces in a match, she can get it. She just plays very, very good defense. She's disciplined on defense and then she's an offensive threat as a setter so she gets the kills," Biocic said.

Vertz will play the ball over instead of setting, racking up dinks and kills, forcing opponents to respect those capabilities as well.

"They do, Gravette, they respected her. They stayed very disciplined on that. It wasn't as open as much as it usually is for us tonight. They did a very good job with that," Biocic said. "Emma Kate is one of the most humble players I've actually ever coached, and she's phenomenal. I mean, what she does, she makes it look so easy, but in reality what she is doing is so difficult. But she's just so technically sound with her skills."

Playing It Cool

According to Biocic, Vertz didn't want a big ordeal made out of her 1,000 assists. She didn't want anyone to say anything or anything like that and Biocic said that says a lot about her.

"She's not selfish. She would have rather us win tonight than her get the thousand assists tonight, I promise you that, but I am very, very proud of her for getting that thousand assists. That's a big milestone for a player," Biocic said.

Biocic didn't straight up tell Vertz how far she was away from 1,000 assists. She just told Vertz that she would reach a thousand in the next couple matches, but that afternoon Vertz texted Biocic wanting to know, "How far away am I exactly"

"I thought, you know what? If she is asking that, she is mature enough to know how close she is and I told her 28," Biocic said. "She is averaging about 30 [assists] a match, so I figured she'd get it tonight and I had confidence she'd get it tonight and I'm glad she did. That's a great match. Of course, I wish we had won, but I'm very happy for her and I'm glad she was able to reach that milestone."

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove junior Emma Kate Vertz passes to classmate Ashtyn Burton postured at outside hitter during Thursday's 5-set loss to Gravette (16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 13-15). Vertz produced 33 assists during the match to go over 1,000 for her career.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove color commentator Breyden Clark (left) and Hall-of-Honor play-by-play announcer Lynn Gregson enjoy a light moment while broadcasting Thursday's volleyball match that went 5 sets before the Lady Tigers lost to Gravette (16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 13-15). Prairie Grove junior setter Emma Kate Vertz handed out 33 assists during the match to achieve the 1,000 career milestone, making the event a historic broadcast in spite of the close conference defeat.





