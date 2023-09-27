Ready for some chili?

The Arkansas State Chili Championship will be held in Prairie Grove on Saturday, Oct. 7 and local residents are invited to cook their own chili onsite or just show up to sample some.

"Chili in the Grove" will be held in the grassy lot next to the Prairie Grove Chamber building, 306 E. Buchanan St. It is sponsored by 2nd Saturday Trades Day.

The state chili championship is sanctioned by the Chili Appreciation Society, International. CASI rules apply for the contest.

If you want to enter the contest, there are a few rules to follow:

Set up begins in Prairie Grove at 8:30 a.m. and the chili will be turned in at 1 p.m. for judging.

Chili must be cooked from scratch on site. The meat cannot be marinated or flavored in advance. Beef is strongly recommended. It must be "red"chili. White or green chili is not acceptable.

CASI chili is to be cooked using some manner of camp stove. Open fires are not permissible. Cooks should plan on bringing everything they need - tents, stoves, tables, chairs, drinks of their choice, etc.

CASI chili is by definition meat and "sauce." No fillers, such as beans, rice, pasta, etc. are allowed. Finely chopped vegetables are allowed but not recommended. Instead, cooks should use a combination of fresh spices.

Entry fee is $20. Trophies will be given to the winners based on chilis that are judged in a blind manner. A trophy also will be given for a showmanship award and this is based on cooking area decoration, costuming, and anything else that the public may find entertaining or interesting.

Chili tasting kits will go on sale for $5 at 1 p.m. At that time, contestants may offer samples to the public. Possession of a tasting kit allows that person to sample any and all the chilis until it is all gone.

The announcement of winners is projected to be made at approximately 2:30 p.m., possibly slightly later depending on the number of entries. All profits go to local charities.

For more information, contact Joe Giles, 479-236-6125 or [email protected].