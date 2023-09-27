RELIGION: Good morning, but not goodbye

This is the final submission for my column, Reflections on Life. I've enjoyed your comments and challenges because they stretched me and made me dig into the Bible, history, culture, and science a little deeper. But my thoughts were sometimes difficult to put into words. Why?

When we speak one-on-one, our discussion is personal and relates to who we are individually. And not knowing the thousands of problems and challenges everyone encounters each day, not knowing the background of all our readers, I strive to write for a general understanding. Yes, I've addressed some topics quite bluntly, and have received some rather negative responses that felt like head-on collisions. But those responses have never bothered me, and I don't attempt to change anyone's mind about their worldview. That's why I don't delve into an argumentative debate with people – either by email, phone, or face-to-face. Instead, I've felt honored that my critics continued to read my reflections. And although they may not like it, I still call them friends.

Note: when someone wants to truly discuss a topic, I gladly agree to it.

I prayed for our town and over each article as I sent them in each week. You see, I haven't written for my own ego or my own amusement. I've written for you – my friends, my neighbors, my town – so that we all may grow in our knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ, and as we grow in our understanding of life in general.

My retirement from writing for newspapers may have surprised you, but the idea has been percolating in my mind for four months now. One of our granddaughters, Anna, said, "Change is inevitable, it is essential to survival. Why fear it or fight it when you can simply embrace it?"

Her statement and question are on target. Many, if not most of us, don't like change. But if we didn't change, we wouldn't be who we are today. We live in a continual process of change. Growing doesn't merely require change – growing IS change. And peacefully accepting change requires faith in God, and confidence that we're making right decisions.

With all that in mind, it is with some sadness that I write this, my final Reflection on Life submission, to the newspaper. Am I tired of writing? Heavens, no! I remember what my dear friend and co-writer, Louis Houston, told me several months before he passed away in April of 2017: "Gene, we'll write for the paper as long as we can – as long as God wants us to. The town needs you and me."

Louis and I met every week for coffee when I was in town. He was a great encourager to me. He's in heaven, and I still love him. Graham Thomas has been my other great encourager and supporter. I am grateful to Graham and to the Herald-Leader for allowing me to be part of their literary team. And by your comments, you readers have been my cheering team.

No, I'm not tired of writing. Instead, the Lord has re-directed my energies. What will I be doing?

I'll continue to be married to my Precious Carol. We celebrated our 57th wedding anniversary on August 22, and are still happily in love.

I'll maintain my blog (genelinzey.com) using my articles from years past.

But for two years now, I've been formatting and publishing books with my brother, Paul, in a company he started three years ago: P&L Publishing and Literary Services. And last December, Paul asked me to assume leadership of the company. Since I've worked with the Siloam Springs Writers Guild for nine years, this seemed to be a logical step forward in helping people achieve their literary goals.

So, after praying about it, I accepted the position as president, primary formatter, and publisher of P&L Publishing and Literary Services, and work is steadily coming in. To learn more, write to me at my email address below, and we'll talk about your writing goals. Ask for my booklet, Publish Your Book the Easy and Inexpensive Way.

I've taught writing and publishing at local and national conferences, and churches, and more requests are coming in. If you know of a person or group who would like to learn about writing or publishing a book, contact me. I can make the process easy, enjoyable, and inexpensive.

This isn't "goodbye" because we live in Siloam Springs, a town we really love. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life, and I look forward to hearing from you.

