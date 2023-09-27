Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Sept. 13

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: A carton of raw eggs was being stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in. Four bottles of drink mixers labeled as refrigerate after opening were on a storage shelf behind the bar at 70 degrees. Priority foundation violations: There was a buildup of debris on a keg of beer (including the connection port) in the walk-in cooler. The bar dishwasher sanitizing rinse was at 141 degrees. Multiple items in the walk-in were not date-marked. Three spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The employee restroom lacked handwash signage. The outside garbage lid was open. The ceiling in the dry storage room is damaged and falling, including a light fixture with a cracked light cover.

Hawg Town Eats

10891 Foxglove Lane, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The smoker is not screened in.

Prairie Grove High School

500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Three cans on the food were dented on the edge/seam/seal. The dish machine hot water sanitizer rinse was at 157 degrees. The maximum registering temperature device was not working. Core violations: None.

Redbeard's Gunpowder & Smoke

169 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Smoker is not screened in.