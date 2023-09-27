School board approves turf football field

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School District will join most of the other schools in Northwest Arkansas and have turf installed on its football field, with work beginning as soon as the 2023 football season ends.

More than a year ago, Prairie Grove School Board tabled a proposal to install turf on its football field to gather more information.

Last week, the board unanimously voted to contract with Geosurfaces for a turf field for $1.2 million.

Jed Davis, high school principal, said the school contacted three companies with a list of specifications based on what other schools had and what football coach Danny Abshier wanted.

Two companies responded and came on campus to tour the field and talk to school representatives.

Geosurfaces, based out of Louisiana, submitted a bid of $1,240,964, and Shaw Sports Turf, based out of Georgia, submitted a bid of $1,238,500.

Davis said school officials recommended Geosurfaces' bid because the company has an office in Northwest Arkansas and also is the one that installed turf for the high school softball field.

He said Geosurfaces has a new product that doesn't use a rubber infill. Shiloh Christian High School's football field has this type turf. Davis said school officials looked at Shiloh's field and liked the turf. The new product feels like real grass, is softer than turf with a rubber infill and has a better concussion rating, he said.

Abshier, who attended the Sept. 19 school board meeting, said a turf field would benefit many school groups, including football, soccer and band, as well as be available for other school and community events.

"I think it's great," Abshier said. "It's a positive for all of us. I think that's what we need to do."

The plan is for the company to start as soon as football is finished and have the turf ready for soccer in the spring. Davis said it would take 60-90 days to install the turf, contingent on weather. The turf field will have a 10-year warranty.

In other action, the board approved an agreement with Pick-it Construction for it to be the construction manager for the junior high addition. The company will provide the school a guaranteed maximum price on the project when it has cost available.

Scott Beardsley with First Security Beardsley gave a financial presentation on funding options available for construction and capital projects. He said the district has the financial ability to borrow $15 million without a tax increase using a second lien bond option. This would not require a vote of the electors but could be approved by a simple vote of the board, according to Beardsley.

"The district should be comfortable for projects for the next two to three years," he told board members.

The board did not take any action on this presentation. It was informational only.

In addition, the school board approved a resolution to show support for the 2024 master facilities plan, which is a list of planned capital projects for the future. The plan includes a new building for the junior high, a new elementary school, roof and HVAC replacements, a turf football field, an athletic field house, football field bleachers, high school performing arts center, a new baseball field and new track.