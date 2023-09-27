Manage Subscription
Soccer donation

September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo First Community Bank recently donated $1,500 to the Washington County Soccer League to provide funding to purchase jerseys for this year's teams. Natalie Bartholomew, community president, First Community Bank, left, and Tim Doyle, vice president, commercial lender with the bank, right, present a ceremonial check to Abbie Rose, director of the soccer league. The fall season has 18 teams and 185 players from Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Greenland.

Submitted photo First Community Bank recently donated $1,500 to the Washington County Soccer League to provide funding to purchase jerseys for this year's teams. Natalie Bartholomew, community president, First Community Bank, left, and Tim Doyle, vice president, commercial lender with the bank, right, present a ceremonial check to Abbie Rose, director of the soccer league. The fall season has 18 teams and 185 players from Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Greenland.

