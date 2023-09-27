Soup, anyone?

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Leandra Kapity, children's director at Lincoln Public Library, reads "Mouse Soup" by Arnold Lobel during Storytime last week. Her theme this day was "soup" because it was rainy and cool outside. Lincoln's storytime is held 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

